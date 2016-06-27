English Breakfast Tea Cocktail

Full bodied black teas such as Hope & Glory English Breakfast work fantastically well in cocktails because their dominant flavours are allowed to come through, even when mixed with spirits.
Servings: 8
Videos by VICE
Total: 20 minutes
Ingredients
4 Hope & Glory English Breakfast teabags (or 4 tsp Hope & Glory English Breakfast tea leaves)
1 cup caster sugar
14 ounces dry gin
7 ounces fresh lemon juice, plus slices for garnish
Directions
1. Infuse the teabags in 14 ounces|400 ml of boiled water for 5 minutes Remove or strain tea and cool.
2. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with 100 ml water and bring to a boil. Stir to dissolve the sugar, then remove from heat and cool.
3. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the tea, syrup, gin, and lemon juice and stir to combine. Strain into a jug or teapot and serve in a glass or teacup filled with ice. Garnish with lemon slices.