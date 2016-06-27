English Breakfast Tea Cocktail

Full bodied black teas such as Hope & Glory English Breakfast work fantastically well in cocktails because their dominant flavours are allowed to come through, even when mixed with spirits.

Servings: 8

Videos by VICE

Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 Hope & Glory English Breakfast teabags (or 4 tsp Hope & Glory English Breakfast tea leaves)

1 cup caster sugar

14 ounces dry gin

7 ounces fresh lemon juice, plus slices for garnish

Directions

1. Infuse the teabags in 14 ounces|400 ml of boiled water for 5 minutes Remove or strain tea and cool.

2. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with 100 ml water and bring to a boil. Stir to dissolve the sugar, then remove from heat and cool.

3. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the tea, syrup, gin, and lemon juice and stir to combine. Strain into a jug or teapot and serve in a glass or teacup filled with ice. Garnish with lemon slices.

From Up Your Summer Cocktail Game with Pimm’s on a Stick