English Hooligan Known As “The Pig of Marseilles” Says He Will Attack Muslims At Euro 2016

An English football hooligan who the French media once dubbed “The Pig of Marseilles” has declared his intention to attack Muslims at Euro 2016.



James Shayler – who was jailed for two months after leading an attack on police officers at World Cup ’98 – claims he’s ready to co-ordinate attacks alongside far-right Russian hooligans during the Group B match between England and Russia on 11 June. The game takes place at the Stade Vélodrome, the scene of Shayler’s arrest 18 years ago.

Videos by VICE

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday from the doorstep of his house in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, Shayler, now 50, said: “The Russians hate them [Muslims], don’t they? England will be with Russia against the Muslims.”

He claims to have been in touch with the leader of the Landscrona, the Zenit St. Petersburg fan group who once demanded the club field only white and heterosexual players. “The Russians are getting me the tickets for Marseilles, for the Russia game, so more than likely I’ll be watching at their end,” Shayler said. “That won’t be a problem.”

Marseille is one of the most ethnically diverse cities in France. It is estimated to have around 200,000 Muslims citizens, as well as thousands of foreign residents from Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco.

Shayler served time directly after World Cup ’98, and was banned from France for a year owing to his hooligan status. In 1999, he was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in the UK for running a cocaine-dealing operation. In 2008, he was jailed for a further five years after masterminding the theft of two lorries full of plasma TVs.

Nonetheless, he claims not to be amongst the 2,000 or so British fans who are prevented from going to the Euros by banning orders. In light of his very public pledge to commit violent hate crimes, we suspect that may be liable to change.

