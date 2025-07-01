English Punk Rappers Lose U.S. Visas After Chanting for ‘Death’ to Israel’s Military

Over the weekend, punk rappers Pascal Robinson-Foster and Bobbie Vylan, of the English duo Bob Vylan, delivered a controversial performance at the Glastonbury Festival, and it cost them their U.S. visas.

CBS affiliate KEPR-TV reports that the pair riled up the Glastonbury crowd with chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF,” a reference to the Israel Defense Forces. “Hell yeah. From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free,” Robinson-Foster added, later describing himself and Vylan as “violent punks.”

“We’re not pacifist punks here over at Bob Vylan Enterprises. We’re not pacifist punks,” Robinson-Foster said. “We are the violent punks, because sometimes, you gotta get your message across with violence, because that is the only language that some people speak, unfortunately.”

The performance certainly had people talking and, in response, landed Bob Vylan in the sights of the U.S. State Department and its Deputy Secretary, Christopher Landau. He took to social media to announce: “The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants.”

Landau added: “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

Robinson-Foster has since addressed the situation in a social media post with the caption, “I said what I said,” and noted that his phone had been “buzzing non stop, inundated with messages of both support and hatred.”

“As we grow older and our fire possibly starts to dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us,” Robinson-Foster offered. “Let us display to them loudly and visibly the right thing to do when we want and need change.

“Let them see us marching in the streets,” he continued, “campaigning on ground level, organising online and shouting about it on any and every stage that we are offered.”