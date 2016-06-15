English, Welsh, and Russian Fans Clash Again in France

Continuing the hostilities that began over the weekend, England, Wales, and Russia supporters clashed in France after Russia’s 2-1 loss to Slovakia at Euro 2016. Former Liverpool striker and England National Team member Stan Collymore was on the scene for talkSPORTS and posted a 14-minute video of the most recent clash to Periscope.

According to Collymore, things got started when a Russian fan threw a firework into a group of English fans. From there, a large number of England and Wales fans prowled the streets of Lille, looking for the Russians while chanting their now infamous “We’re England and Wales, we’re England and Wales, fuck off Russia, we’re England and Wales” chant. One fan in a green balaclava, whom Collymore terms a “fucknugget,” was running around ripping off side mirrors from cars and breaking windows.

At some point a Russian flag was spotted and the fans chased after them until they were cut off by the police. From behind a line of police with tear gas and pepper spray, a Russian fan threw bottles into the crowd of England fans (around the eight minute mark) and then things really got going. Police rushed to the fan who threw the bottle and the fans began clashing until police fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse them.

UEFA has previously threatened to ban England and Russia for fan violence. Just one day ago, Russia was given a suspended disqualification—meaning they would be banned if their fans cause any further violence—after 150 “well-trained” and “hyper-violent” ultras descended on Marseille.