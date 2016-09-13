Enormous Nine-Year-Old Rugby Player Bulldozes Everything in His Path

WOW: How’s this for beast mode !! Under 9’s League tournament in Canberra… WHAT A TANK!! pic.twitter.com/NUy2o4EfRi

— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) September 13, 2016

Meet Meaalofa Te’o. He’s a nine-year-old boy from Victoria, Australia, and he enjoys rugby. If you happen to see him on the pitch, you’d better run in the opposite direction.

This clip of his trophy-winning performance at a rugby gala in Canberra has gone viral because…well, look at him. It’s the rugby version of Billy Madison playing dodgeball against first-graders.

Videos by VICE

Young Meaalofa has already mastered the art of the stiff-arm (known as a “fend” in rugby circles), which you can see from watching him knocking would-be tacklers into oblivion. The only way to stop him is to hope he trips over your prone body after he swats you to the ground. We’re here to marvel at Te’o, yes, but please give it up for the kid at the 20 second mark who valiantly steps in to try to stop him and promptly learns a valuable lesson about windshields and flies.

But don’t be fooled by his in-game ferocity, though. Meaalofa’s father Karene Te’o says the boy is a sweetheart off the pitch, according to an interview with Nine’s Wide World of Sports:

“Tries like that are normal for him, he is a very good player but soft at heart. He is a very humble young boy.”

The youth rugby population of Australia should be thankful; God only knows what Meaalofa Te’o could do to a competitor if he weren’t so soft-hearted and humble.

h/t NFL (for some reason)