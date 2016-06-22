The Vikings are Coming! Noisey Presents Enslaved, Wardruna, and More at New York By Norse

It’s no secret that Norwegian black metal-turned-progressive boundary-pushers Enslaved are one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. Formed back in 1991 by Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson, during Norwegian black metal’s nascence, the band weathered the genre’s bloody early years unscathed. They’ve gone on to cement their legacy with a slew of iconic albums, from Frost, Eld, and Blodhemn to 2003’s Below the Lights and their most recent triumph, 2015’s In Times, and to celebrate their 25th year of existence, they’re heading West to throw one hell of a party.

They’ve already pulled it off once in London, and now, it’s NYC’s turn. Come December 2016, joined by Norwegian folk collective Wardruna, Enslaved will storm New York City for several very special performances. Presented by By Norse (a Norway-based platform for art, music, literature, film, and culture) and Noisey, New York By Norse will feature a variety of art exhibitions, workshops, panels, and special performances at Scandinavia House and the Gramercy Theatre.

On December 9, the Vikings will descend on Scandinavia House (tickets are available here) . Enslaved composer/guitarist Ivar Bjørnson’s BARDSPEC dark, hypnotic ambient project will give a performance (accompanied by Gorguts’ Kevin Hufnagel), and then Wardruna’s Einar Selvik will lead a workship on Norwegian historical music, runes, Wadruna’s ongoing Runaljod trilogy, and more.

“Just like it was for many Norsemen before us, after the success of our sonic raid in London, the desire to continue further westwards came faster than you can say Christopher Columbus,” Wardruna’s Einar Selvik told Noisey. “Viking jokes aside, it feels fantastic to announce New York By Norse. We aim to present a cultural event that encompass both the ancient as well as the contemporary and on a more personal note I am very much looking forward to do my first ever performance in New York!”

On Saturday, December 10, Enslaved will take over the Gramercy Theatre and play two very special sets—one focused on older material, and one highlighting their more recent musical machinations. Attendees can also expect art exhibition from Norwegian motion designer Kim Holm, performances by Selvik and Bjørnson’s project, Skuggsjá (as well as a solo set from Selvik), and a Grimposium panel focusing on Enslaved’s history.

More details are forthcoming, but for now, mark your calendars: tickets will be on sale from Friday, Jun 24th, 10AM EST! Get yours here.