Enter a Hall of 40 Acoustic Guitars Played by Motors

Music and tech meet fashion in chords tunnel #1, Ruben D’Hers‘ shifting, interactive soundscape. D’Hers, a guitarist and sound artist from Caracas, sees “chords as autonomous sound spaces” and uses acoustic guitars and mechanical motors to create a unique tension between what is organic and what is machine. In this work, the musician hangs 40 acoustic guitars and 40 small suspended motors on the walls of the Center for Contemporary Art in Aalst, Belgium. With the help of a small propellor or vibrating cable on each guitar, each motor lightly strums a different chord, creating a mesmerizing dissonance. The motion of the motors is slight yet hypnotic and, when combined the tangled net of wires hanging from the ceiling, it makes the work visual as well as auditory.

Lose your self in the music of D’Hers’s acoustic installation in the video and images below:

Videos by VICE

Hear more on Rubén D’Hers’ website.

Related:



Hear a Handsfree Guitar Play a Haunting Melody

Watch a Man Play Guitar While Getting Brain Surgery

Hear a Knife Orchestra Play “Stayin’ Alive”