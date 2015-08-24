Enter a Real-Life Matrix in teamLab’s ‘Crystal Universe’

A galaxy of hanging LEDs forms the world of teamLab’s immersive installaition Crystal Universe, previously at the Pola Museum Annex. The experience feels like the Japanese tech art studio’s Crystal Fireworks and Floating Flower Garden had an endlessly sparkling, smartphone-controlled baby that recasts you as Neo from The Matrix—at times, you see nothing but green, blue, and red lights, and control of the whole thing is at your fingertips.

Thanks to teamLab’s Interactive 4D Vision technology, the group writes in their project description, “When the viewer enters the space they will cause a change that will affect the lights in the entire space, and that change will continue to cause change indefinitely. While the light continues to change across the entire universe space, the universe that the viewer causes change in will constantly be created with the viewer at its center.” Thanks, teamLab.

Watch Crystal Universe in action in the video and GIFs below:

