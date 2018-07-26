Enter the VICE x IGTV Film Contest

Since the beginning, fearless filmmaking has been in VICE’s DNA. Over the years, we’ve collaborated with big-time directors like Spike Jonze, Crystal Moselle, Sean Baker, and Harmony Korine. And we’ve celebrated the rise of creators like Ana Lily Amirpour and Romain Gavras. As a new guard gets going and entertainment platforms evolve, one thing won’t change: we’ll keep collaborating with emerging filmmakers and supporting their work in new formats.

Instagram’s new long-form video platform, IGTV, is the latest medium for artists to explore, and in that spirit, VICE is launching a film contest on Instagram to identify and amplify new voices—YOUR voices. We’re looking for short films that center on “your world.” Whatever that means to you is open to interpretation, but give us a sense of what it means to live life in 2018. Show us your universe.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of VICE employees and Instagram influencers and the grand prize is $1,000 and the opportunity screen your film on our IGTV channel, plus a mentoring session with a VICE filmmaker.

Entering is simple:



Shoot a short film vertically on your phone that is three minutes or less.

Your film should follow one main character, either yourself or someone in your life, and be set in “their” world—a town or room, perhaps an online community (feel free to think outside the box).

It should have a clear sense of place and motivation for the main character.

Try to give it an element of surprise that makes the audience think twice about their expectations of people or places.

And remember to show the story in a unique visual style highlighting your surroundings—don’t rely on dialogue to explain everything.

Then, upload your submission to your own IGTV channel and use the hashtag #VICEIGTVCONTEST. Set your profile to public so we can watch it! You also need to follow VICE on Instagram and mention @vice in your caption to qualify.

The official rules are outlined here. Make sure to read them carefully, so your entry definitely counts.



Otherwise, go forth! We’re excited to see what you come up with. You have until September 15 to enter, and the winners will be announced October 2018. Good luck.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to only to legal residents of the 50 US & DC who are 18+. Starts: 7/26/18 Ends: 9/15/18. Click here for Official Rules and prize details. Sponsor: VICE Media LLC

