Entire Team Comes on Field During Coin Toss to Perform Haka Before Hawaii High School Football Championship

The Kahuku Red Raiders and St. Louis Crusaders met for the Hawaii High School Football State Championship on Friday, with the Red Raiders claiming the title with a 39-14 win. The Red Raiders have been performing the Haka for some time now, but on Friday night, they took it to a whole new level. As the captains of both teams met at midfield for the coin toss before the game, the rest of the Kahuku squad walked out behind their captains and performed the dance on the field. This particular Haka is called “Kaipahua Kura,” and was specifically made for the team.

St. Louis was undeterred (for the coin toss, anyway) and deferred to Kahuku, but the Red Raiders were penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct so the game kicked off from the 45-yard line. No word on if the referees listed every single number when announcing the penalty.

