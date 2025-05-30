The Entourage Effect: How Cannabis Compounds Hype Each Other Up

The entourage effect comes up a lot when you dive into the different kinds of cannabinoids and how they influence your brain. It’s actually a simple concept that is simultaneously super complex. How fun! But after this, you’ll get it — at least as much as the experts get it.

What Is the Entourage Effect?

The entourage effect is the theory that the various compounds in cannabis work together to create a distinct high and deliver various potential benefits.

If you’ve ever been “cross-faded,” you know that drinking alcohol and smoking weed together is very different than enjoying these substances separately. The entourage effect is the same idea — when different cannabinoids come together for a party, they create a distinct vibe.

This is a huge reason why cannabis strains are so unique from one another. One might make you a munchy monster, while another gives you anxiety. Not only is it important which compounds are present, but the ratios of each matter too.

As always, mORe rESeArcH iS nEEdeD. The entourage effect is more or less a theory, but a sound one that plenty of people subscribe to, including yours truly.

What Compounds Are in Cannabis?

If you thought it was just Delta-9 THC and CBD, you’re in for a ride. Cannabis plants contain a medley of chemical compounds — roughly over 550 — all of which might play a role in the entourage effect.

Cannabinoids

Cannabinoids are the sexy ones that we’re always talking about. They bind to the cannabinoid receptors in our brain to make us high or help us relax or whatever the cannabis is doing to you.

THC and CBD are the stars of the show, usually, but other cannabinoids include CBN, CBG, CBL, CBC, THCa, THC-P, and THCv. Scientists are aware of over a dozen cannabinoids, but there could be more. The presence and ratio of these various cannabinoids directly impact how a cannabis product will make you feel.

Terpenoids

Terpenoids are responsible for smell and taste, and sometimes appearance. Terpenes are a type of terpenoid prominent in cannabis plants. Common ones include myrcene, linalool, limonene, pinene, caryophyllene, and eucalyptol.

They’re also used in products like essential oils, not only because of their smell. Terpenes can offer therapeutic benefits for some folks, like relaxation or mental clarity. It’s suspected that terpenes influence people’s high more than we once thought, making them an important part of the entourage effect.

Flavonoids

Flavonoids are similar to terpenoids in that they can affect the smell, taste, and color. However, they have more influence on the overall appearance of cannabis than terpenoids do. These are among the least studied chemical compounds in cannabis, so we don’t know much beyond that.

But if all the cannabinoids and terpenoids play together, we assume the flavonoids are invited too. It’s entirely possible they play just as much of a role in a strain’s characteristics and your experience as terpenoids.

Other

I won’t dive too far into these, mostly because we don’t know much about their influence on the entourage effect, but there are many more chemical compounds. Hydrocarbons, phenolics, polyphenols, organic acids, fatty acids, amino acids, esters, lactones, phytosterols, alkaloids, vitamins, biogenic amines, sugars, ketones, and aldehydes are some other compounds.

I bet $10 you didn’t actually read that whole list (Editor’s note: even I didn’t). But it doesn’t matter, because these aren’t super important for this conversation.

So, What’s the Perfect Cocktail?

It’s different for everyone. That’s why growers are constantly engineering new strains and playing with fresh combinations. That’s why cannabis companies make a range of products, from full-spectrum to CBD isolates.

Just a quick breakdown of what that means: full-spectrum products include alllll the goodies we went over. But broad-spectrum typically includes everything but the THC, so you get the CBD, terpenes, and other compounds, but not the strong psychoactive compound. CBD isolate is CBD all on its lonesome.

The ideal combination depends on your preferences and chemical makeup. I can’t tell you what strain is right for you or whether or not you should choose full-spectrum over broad-spectrum.

What To Do With This New Information

Where this really comes into play for most people is isolated THC or CBD products. Without the other cannabinoids and terpenoids, namely CBD, THC-only products can be more anxiety-inducing and less soothing. But they also might not get you as high as if the CBD had tagged along. Conversely, CBD isolates might not be as soothing as broad-spectrum products because the terpenes and other compounds are gone.

When you combine all these chemical compounds, the result often feels greater than the sum of its parts. If a THC-only gummy brings you to the moon, a full-spectrum gummy with the same THC dose might take you to Mars.

These Are My Full-Spectrum Faves

If you’re ready to embrace that entourage effect, you’re going to need some full-spectrum treats, and these are my top recs:

The Vena Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies only contain 2mg THC to the 25mg CBD. So if you feel high, it’s likely very mild, but that bit of THC might help the CBD soothe you even more.

The Cornbread Full-Spectrum Hemp Gummies come in a few different dosage options, so you can choose just how much THC you want with your CBD.

The Aspen Green Calm Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil has a very low dose of THC, with just 1mg THC and 50mg CBD per milliliter.