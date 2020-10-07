Photos: What It's Like to be a Gravedigger During a Pandemic

James is a former landscaper who has been in charge of this cemetery as well as a few others in New Jersey for about a year. (To protect his privacy and because he didn’t get permission from his employer to talk to me, James requested to withhold his last name as well as the name of the cemetery where he works.) He told me that a regular day for him would be to bury three to four bodies; more recently the daily body count has risen to between nine and 20 a day. James and his partner were the only two people at the cemetery responsible for handling it all.