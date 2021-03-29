Hello, my famous and exorbitantly wealthy friend! I understand you’re interested in purchasing a home. You’ve come to the right place. Here at Realty Solutions for Stars Like You Incorporated, helping you find the mansion, multiacre estate, villa, château, chalet, or otherwise fancily-named residence of your dreams isn’t just what we do—it’s our passion. We know that your time is precious, and that you can’t be bothered to browse through Zillow or attend various open houses like a normal human being. That said, buying property will, unfortunately, take a modicum of time and effort on your part. But worry not! To make the process as painless and undemanding as everything else in your life, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to acquiring real estate for high-profile, high-net-worth individuals like yourself.

Before we dive in, let’s address the elephant in the room. Why should you trust us—a company you’ve never heard of and that, judging by a cursory Google search, doesn’t appear to actually exist—to give you real estate advice? Great question. It’s important to note that our guide was put together with help from two real, well-reputed experts in the field. The first, Edward Mermelstein , is a real estate attorney and the founder of One & Only Holdings, a boutique advisory firm that caters to high-net-worth clients. The second, Aaron Kirman , is a real estate agent in Los Angeles who has sold homes to countless celebrities and serves as the president of the International Luxury Estates division of Compass, a real estate brokerage.

We assembled it with two guiding principles in mind: (a) outsourcing almost all the actual work that goes into buying a house to someone less important than you; and (b) keeping your purchase confidential. Discretion is, of course, a key concern here. You don’t want a pesky paparazzo, a long-lost relative looking for a handout, or (God forbid) one of your many stalkers showing up on your doorstep. To avoid that kind of unpleasantness, it’s critical that your involvement in any real estate transaction is kept quiet—and, ideally, out of the public record entirely. As you read our guide, you’ll find that protecting your anonymity is a critical component of every step.

With that out of the way, let’s get to it, shall we? Simply follow these six steps, and you’ll be the proud owner of an unnecessarily lavish, shockingly expensive home in no time.

Step 1: Decide Where You Want to Buy

Assuming you’re not a 17-year-old YouTuber, you already own a primary residence, and you’re in the market for a second home—or a third, or a fourth, or a 24th. While you could, of course, buy a house anywhere in the world, it’s advisable for individuals of your wealth and stature to purchase property in big-name destinations like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, or London. There are two main reasons that’s a good idea, according to Mermelstein and Kirman. The first is that you probably travel to one of those places regularly on business—say, for a movie shoot—and you’re sick of having to stay in a hotel each time you do. A home of your own affords you a level of privacy, comfort, and security even a penthouse suite can’t rival. The second reason is financial: You’re buying this home because you want to live in it (sometimes, for like a week or something); but you also need to treat it as an investment. Any purchase you make in a major city like LA or New York is virtually guaranteed to appreciate in value over time. And when you want to cash in, according to Mermelstein, “you can sell fairly quickly.”

With that in mind, the world isn’t necessarily your oyster, but pretty much every city with a Nobu is, and those are the only places worth living in anyway. If you already own a home in LA, consider buying a brownstone in New York; if you’ve already got both of those cities covered, think about getting a flat in London. Any major metropolitan area works, really! Just avoid spending $10 million on a palatial estate in, like, Des Moines.

Step 2: Contact Your Business Manager

Almost every celebrity has a business manager who handles their finances, advises them on their investments, and deals with the boring logistical work that goes into buying really expensive stuff. Since you’re rich and famous, you probably have one too. After you’ve decided where you want to buy a house, give your business manager a call and let them know. They’ll take a look at your portfolio and come up with a budget. You can ignore that budget, if you wish—“money” is basically a theoretical concept to you anyway, so who cares how much you spend—but it’s best to heed their advice. They’re trying to make sure you don’t pull a Nic Cage and blow so much money on real estate (and dinosaur skulls, and burial tombs, and a bunch of other weird shit) that you wind up in debt to the IRS.

According to Mermelstein, it’s “very rare” that a celebrity can afford to spend more than $25 million on a house. Unless you’re Oprah, consider $25 million your cap. If you shell out more than that, you’re taking a dangerous step toward becoming the subject of a Daily Mail article with a headline like “Famous McFancy Goes BROKE After Buying an ISLAND in the MALDIVES for $80 MILLION.” Once you’ve settled on a budget, your business manager will reach out to a real estate broker on your behalf, and inform them that you’re on the hunt for a house—or rather, that someone is. According to Mermelstein, all they’ll say to a broker is something vague and mysterious, like “I have a client who’s interested in buying a property.” Before they go any further, they’ll force that broker—and everyone on their staff—to sign nondisclosure agreements, Mermelstein and Kirman said. Until those NDAs are signed, your business manager won’t even tell the broker who you are.

Step 3: Check Out Some Properties—Discreetly

Once they’ve sworn themselves to secrecy, your broker will compile a list of properties they think you might like and send them your way. If you’d like to see any particular one in person, your broker will set up a time for you to do so—but first, they’ll make the real estate agent who holds the listing sign an NDA, along with everyone on their team. Even still, your broker might not disclose your identity to the selling agent, Kirman said.