Everything You Already Forgot About 2020

As Coronavirus forcibly took the wheel, we put aside nearly all plans and instead steered straight into a pandemic that broke our spirits and our brains. Meanwhile, we experienced both a nation-wide reckoning with systemic anti-Blackness and an election season that felt ripped out of a dystopian fiction. With those things to process, there wasn’t much more that our anxiety-ridden, quarantine-melted minds could entertain.

2020 has been the year that everything and nothing happened.

January 27: Planters cancelled Mr. Peanut’s televised funeral out of respect for Kobe Bryant .

January 22: Planters killed off Mr. Peanut as part of a Super Bowl ad campaign.

January 11: Goop released a $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina.” (And premiered the Goop Lab show on Netflix about two weeks later.)

January 2: Dr. Phil put his hideous mansion up for sale.

January 2: The U.S. killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani via drone strike, bringing us to the brink of war. (Great start!)

To aid in your annual reflection, here is a list of everything you likely already forgot happened, or didn’t even realize occurred, in 2020. These events may fall under any of the following categories: news you simply decided to reject for the time being (not today, aliens), dumb shit you probably enjoyed for one day and then immediately erased from your mind to make room for fresh horrors, and actually important stuff you probably just missed while you were obsessively washing your hands (read: crying). In other words, it’s—aptly—a chaotic mess.

But the world did, in fact, go on. The ice caps continued melting. Celebrities continued to make fools of themselves. And as news became increasingly difficult to follow, the internet felt more united than ever—clamoring around memes, pop culture controversies, and new Netflix content like campfires in an otherwise dark and terrifying new wilderness.

April 20: Adventure Time’s Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussel graced us with the psychedelic trip that is The Midnight Gospel .

April 8: Architectural Digest gave us a look inside Drake’s ridiculously fugly mansion.

April 7: Stanford researchers created a smart toilet that identifies you based on your “anal print.”

April 2: People in the UK began burning down 5G towers because of a conspiracy theory claiming that 5G causes COVID-19.

March 26: We got approximately two seconds of new Rihanna music.

March 25: NYC “ran out” of dogs and cats to adopt.

March 20: Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna, and 100,000 other people all tuned into IG Live to watch D-Nice play music.

March 18: Celebrities gave us the “Imagine” video , the very last thing we needed.

March 17: Vanessa Hudgens shared inspiring words about the pandemic with her Instagram followers: “Yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but… inevitable?”

March 4: Paris Hilton revealed , yet again, that her baby voice has been fake all along.

March 4: We got coronavirus porn . That was fast.

February 17: FC Barcelona was accused of hiring influencers to troll its own players .

February 13: Love Is Blind premiered, accidentally foreshadowing our collective isolation to come.

February 5: The Senate acquitted Donald Trump following his impeachment in December.

February 2: Donald Trump congratulated the “Great State of Kansas ” for Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

April 23: The coast of California began glowing with extra bright bioluminescent waves. Thanks, climate change!

April 26: New York City’s L train was finally repaired—three months ahead of schedule and $100 million under budget—but no one cared.

April 27: The U.S. Navy published three UFO videos.

May 1: Sometime around now we all discovered the shitty app that turns you into an anime character.

May 2: Murder hornets arrived and immediately became a meme.

May 4: Elon Musk and Grimes named their baby X Æ A-12.

May 5: We remembered that Tyra Banks enabled blackface on American’s Next Top Model.

May 9: Jill Scott and Erykah Badu battled each other on Verzuz.

May 13: Pauly D grew a beard.

May 21: Lana Del Ray posed a “question for the culture.”

May 28: Anonymous came back (sort of) for like two seconds.

May 28: The world watched the Minneapolis Police Department burn.

May 30: We saw someone walking away with a whole cheesecake after the Cheesecake Factory was looted, but it was unclear where they may have gotten it.

May 30: Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its first spaceflight carrying astronauts.

June 1: Twitter roasted David Guetta’s shout out to George Floyd's family.

June 3: The “I yield my time” guy called into the LAPD virtual community meeting.

June 7: K-pop stans broke the Dallas Police website by flooding it with fancams.

June 8: Democrats thought it would be a good idea if they all wore kente cloth.