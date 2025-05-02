Epic ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Trailer Reveals Game’s Features – Classes, Mechanics, and Story Detailed

FromSoftware has released a new trailer for Elden Ring: Nightreign, revealing key details about the upcoming online RPG. From class abilities to the game’s story, here’s everything we now know about this co-op title. Buckle up, Soulslike fans — there’s a lot to take in, and the game looks absolutely incredible!

‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Has A Dynamic Map Including Random Events

After months of anticipation, Bandai Namco finally lifted the curtain on Elden Ring: Nightreign with the release of an “Overview Trailer.” The ten-minute video covers many elements of the new FromSoftware multiplayer title. However, a personal standout for me is Limveld becoming a dynamic map. While we already knew the overworld would change with each session, FromSoftware revealed that Elden Ring: Nightreign will also feature dynamic events.

In one segment of the trailer, a giant meteor is shown slamming into the map. The resulting crater alters the terrain, allowing players to access a new area. If I’m being honest, that moment alone sold me on the game. But it doesn’t stop there—FromSoftware also confirmed that the map will contain areas that also change over time. One example given is a volcano that might appear dormant in some expeditions, but erupts with lava in other sessions to reveal a new zone.

While I think the original Elden Ring map was a masterclass in game design, Nightreign‘s dynamic features genuinely sound incredible. For your convenience, we’ve broken down everything revealed in the Elden Ring: Nightreign Overview Trailer in the sections below:

All Features Revealed

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Elden Ring Nightreign is a Co-Op Survival Action Game that takes place across three days in-game.

You will start each game session at level 1, and must defeat all Nightlords before time runs out.

Players will have complete freedom to explore the entire Limveld map from the very start. You can choose to hunt enemies to level up, or explore the overworld to look for rare treasures, weapons and items.

Nightreign will have bases guarded by soldiers, which you can sneak into. Here you can gather information from operational maps to reveal secret areas.

Powerful enemies will drop rare rewards.

The Limveld map layout will completely change every time you start a new session. This means enemies, items, chests, treasures and rewards will also be randomized.

“Enemy Ambushes” will happen at random during an expedition. The feature has powerful enemies randomly spawning in on you.

Elden Ring Nightreign also has “unpredictable events” that randomly happen, such as a giant meteor striking the map. Limveld even has dynamic level interactions, such as a volcano erupting.

At night time, the map shrinks in size and narrows where you can go. Eventually, a circle around the map will push you towards a wave of boss encounters that can’t be avoided.

Players can revive their teammates by attacking them with skills and weapons. Long-range healing also exists with magic and bows.

The Hidden Roundtable Hold serves as the game’s lobby, before heading out to Limveld. You can equip Relics you’ve unlocked from previous sessions here which enhance your stats and abilities.

Relics not only boost your stats but can also change the way your skills hit enemies. You can also mix and match relics to create brand new playstyles for your class.

Elden Ring Nightreign has an in-game currency called “Murk” which you earn as battle rewards from previous expeditions. In the Hidden Roundtable, you can use this money to buy things from the Jar Merchant.

The Jar Merchant will have a rotating stock of inventory that constantly changes.

The Hidden Roundtable also has a “Fitting Mirror” item, which lets you unlock new costumes for your class. The feature lets you change your appearance.

‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Classes

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Elden Ring Nightreign has eight classes in the game called “Nightfarers”. Although FromSoftware only showed off 6 of them. They are as follows: Wylder, Guardian, Ironeye, Duchess, Raider, Recluse, Executor. Below we will breakdown what each class-type does.

Nightfarer (Class) Description Wylder “A knight class proficient with a wide range of melee weapons. Can throw grappling hooks to pull enemies or swiftly close distances. Can also launch explosive iron spikes that deal a powerful blow to any enemy.” Guardian “A warrior class equipped with a massive shield, excels in defense. Has a skill called Whirlwind which can lift enemies off their feet and deflect arrows. Their art ‘Wings of Salvation’ repels approaching enemies and deploys a magic circle to save allies.” Ironeye “A archer class which never misses enemy weakness and controls them from a distance. Has a ‘Marking’ skill which injures and pressures an enemy. It also disrupts their pose and creates an opening for your party to exploit. Has an art called ‘Single Shot’ which fires a supersonic arrow that pierces through multiple enemies and obstacles.” Duchess “A thief class, that has quick reflexes and uses the character’s cunning nature to confuse enemies. After attacking she can use the skill ‘Restage’ to reenact her previous attack and do damage again. Her art ‘Finale’ makes her and nearby allies invisible from the enemy’s view. Parties can then adjust their position and plan an ambush against foes.” Raider “A sea-farer class which is resilient and unyielding in battle. He does not flinch at minor attacks, and rampages through enemies. Has a skill called ‘Retaliate’ which strikes back with a powerful blow that cannot be interrupted by enemy attacks. His art ‘Totem Stela’ summons a colossal gravestone that serves as an attack to dispel enemies. Also acts as a wall to block projectiles and amplifies the strength of allies through its protective aura.” Recluse A witch class the wields ancient magic. She collects the elemental attributes attached to enemies and allies to produce different types of powerful magic such as lightning-based or fire-based spells. Her art ‘Soulblood Song’ can brand foes with an archaic glyph of blood, which allows allies to recover health and magic by attacking them. Executor “A Samurai class” TBD

‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ has a story

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

One of the more interesting things revealed in the Elden Ring: Nightreign Overview Trailer is that the game has a story. Each Nightfarer begins without any memory of their past. As you play, you’ll unlock “fragments of lost memory,” which offer glimpses into who you once were. You can also speak with other Nightfarers at the Hidden Roundtable Hold to unlock new objectives tied to your character on the map.

According to the trailer, completing these objectives will then give players deeper insight into who their Nightfarer is—and why they fight. While this might seem like a small detail, it’s nice to see FromSoftware incorporating lore and narrative into the multiplayer experience. As someone who was initially skeptical of the game’s co-op design, I can now safely say I’m sold on Elden Ring: Nightreign. The dynamic map, along with the game’s RPG progression system, has completely won me over.