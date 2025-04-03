Epic Games’ CEO Loves This Giantess Game. Now, You Can Wishlist It

About a year ago, I streamed and recorded gameplay of this insanely immersive giantess video game built on Unreal Engine 5. The game features photorealistic graphics and an incredibly intense city destruction system. Emphasis on “intense.” At the time, I was barely able to record, stream, or even play the game with the system on, as it would slow down my gaming computer to a crawl. And I honestly have a half-decent rig!

Nonetheless, I was amazed by the game. Using a specific mid-development build available to Patreon backers, I was able to import one of my VTuber models into the game and rampage through its city as a giant anime girl. Before my YouTube account was pulled, I uploaded a video demonstrating the gameplay with my own model. Here’s the segment on an archive channel. Stomp, stomp, stomp. Bow before me, for I have blue hair and pronouns.

Tim Sweeney: Confirmed Giantess Fan?

Don’t mind the choppy gameplay above. According to a recent update, the game’s destruction system now runs incredibly smoothly. Which is good, as this upcoming realistic giantess video game is on its way to the Epic Games Store. You can wishlist it now. For a time, it will be an Epic Games exclusive. And that’s largely thanks to the fact that Epic Games’ very own CEO, Tim Sweeney, shared this giantess kink game with his audience.

Back in December 2024, Sweeney retweeted a post demonstrating the game’s destruction system. The retweet, which is still up, demonstrates the incredibly advanced capacities of the game’s giant women walking through buildings (and essentially killing thousands). Indeed, compare the video above with the smooth, stable performance seen in December 2024.

Sweeney was likely impressed by the sheer level of destruction capable within his own engine. Or maybe he wanted giantess Hatsune Miku in Fortnite and saw this as a sign. Either way, I can’t really blame him for retweeting the game to his audience. It makes Unreal Engine 5 look sexy, cool, and a little otherworldly.

Epic Games-approved giantess fetish content is a crazy thing, though. We live in beautiful, strange times. Times filled with giant women stomping through major urban areas and committing mass murder.

She stomp on my city ’till I’m epic

Giantess Playground is an upcoming Early Access title by developer Aggressive Mastery. Slated for Q2 2025, the game offers players the chance to “stomp as a towering giantess or scamper as a tiny citizen in a city-based destruction sandbox game.” Fans can expect to “crush buildings” and “dodge colossal, earth-shaking stomps, darting between ginormous toes to stay alive.”

“Jaw-dropping HD 4K raytraced visuals bring every smash, crash, and giggle-worthy squish to life in stunning detail,” the title’s Epic Games Store listing reads. “Use your favorite characters and animations to customize the rampage, then stage epic photo shoots—pose your Giantess mid-stomp with destructible props like crumbling towers or flattened tanks for the ultimate chaos selfie. The world’s your toybox—go ahead and break it!”

As someone who is really, really, really into giant women, I gotta respect this game dev’s hustle. You can feel the giantess thirst in that advertising copy. Zero fucks given by Aggressive Mastery. But my favorite part? The sheer number of screenshots on the Epic Games Store that feature close-ups of feet and heels. Just look at the very first screenshot on the store page. It features a giant woman walking through a city street, leaving destruction in her wake — but the angle is just right so you get a clear look at the bottom of her high heels. And a nice shot of her long, bare legs. Talk about legs for days.

‘You know why people play this?’ Yeah! for the hot, giant women!

Giantess Playground will come with a smattering of kinky modes to explore. These include “Hide and Seek,” “Sandbox Mode,” and “Rampage Mode.” I’m particularly interested in the latter, where players must “stomp against the clock” and “grow with everything you destroy” as they “try to crush it all before the time runs out.” I’m guessing the title is a nod to the classic Midway Rampage series from the 1980s and ’90s. In those games, you play as a gigantic movie monster and stomp, crush, and eat your way through a city. The series hasn’t aged well due to its incredibly straightforward gameplay loop, although indie spiritual successor Terror of Hemasaurus really shows how a modern-day Rampage game could shine.

Granted, Giantess Playground isn’t the first game to bring Rampage into 3D. Pawperty Damage, also another macrophilia-based kink game, launched on Steam in 2023. While largely focused on furry characters, the game allows players to import their own VTuber models and smash through a city. On Steam, one reviewer said Pawperty Damage “gets dull incredibly quickly” because it’s obviously fetish fuel.

“But, like… c’mon,” that player wrote. “You know why people play this. If you’re gonna buy this, just know there’s not much of a ‘game’. But I have a feeling that you’re buying it for a different reason.”

It’s been a year since I last sat down and properly tried out Giantess Playground. I’m hyped to see the game’s destruction system is far more optimized because the game looks breathtaking. Literally. That said, I’m curious whether this upcoming Unreal Engine 5 game will feature legitimately immersive gameplay. Is this Rampage in 3D for a new era? Or is it just another excuse to watch a giant woman kick, stomp, crush, and chase tiny people?

I’m not complaining either way. Playing as a giant woman, crushing tiny people across a sprawling, realistic metropolis? That sounds fucking awesome. But I’d love to have my giantess cake and vore it too, so to speak.

Disclosure: Ana Valens previously subscribed to Giantess Playground’s Patreon for content production purposes.