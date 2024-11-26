Epic Games Joins Forces With Former ‘Little Nightmares’ Developers

So, Epic Games is collaborating with Section 9 Interactive to bring the indie studio’s upcoming sci-fi action adventure game to life! Further, Section 9 Interactive is a new team of former Little Nightmares developers! Little Nightmares, to be absolutely clear, is a phenomenal series that I can’t recommend enough!
Maybe I’ll let Epic Games itself speak on the incredible union, though! In a press release, the publishing juggernaut stated the following. “Epic Games will fund the development of and go-to-market expenses on their upcoming, unannounced sci-fi action adventure title.”
“Founded in 2020 and located in Malmö, Sweden. Section 9 Interactive is composed of veteran developers from Little Nightmares, Little Nightmares 2, and LittleBigPlanet PS VITA. Section 9 Interactive’s new, atmospheric sci-fi action game will be made with Unreal Engine 5 and will be released for PC and consoles.”
epic games funds the all-important indie arts
“’Working with the Epic Games Publishing team has been an amazing experience for us,’ says Gustaf Heinerwall, Co-Founder of Section 9 Interactive. ‘Ever since our first meeting with the team at EGP. We felt that this partnership was a perfect fit for our studio. They’ve given us incredible support and the freedom to fully explore our creative vision. Which is all we can ask for in a publisher. We are thankful for this opportunity, and excited for what comes next.’”
“In a publishing partnership with Epic Games, developers own their game’s intellectual property rights, receive funding for development costs, receive go-to-market support, and retain complete creative control of their work. After launch and once costs are recouped, developers will earn at least 50% revenue share.”
With Epic Games funding the studio, my excitement for whatever Section 9 Interactive has cooking has increased tenfold! As independent games grow in ambition, scope, and popularity, it only makes sense to put resources behind them! As I always say: Indie is the future of the games industry. It’s simultaneously an exciting time to be a gamer — and an existentially terrifying one in equal measure! However, with major publishers like Epic Games seeing the value of “smaller titles,” I feel confident that things will lean more “great” than “dire” for the industry!