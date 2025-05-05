Epic Games Removes Major ‘Fortnite’ Traversal Mechanic – Angry Players Question the Point of Chapter 6

Epic Games surprised fans when they removed one of the biggest gameplay changes added to Fortnite in Chapter 6. Confused by the move, players of the battle royale are now questioning the point of the newest map and chapter.

On April 5, Epic Games abruptly announced they had removed wall kick and roll landing from Fortnite. In a short statement, Epic said, “We’ll continue to evaluate new movement features for the future with learnings from these movement capabilities in mind.” This doesn’t appear to be a temporary bug fix either. While it’s common for the battle royale to temporarily vault new weapons, powers, or features if an update breaks them, this sounds more like Epic isn’t happy with how the mechanics were implemented—and may replace them entirely in future updates.

What makes this decision baffling is that the selling point of Fortnite Chapter 6 was its new battle mechanics, which let you kick off walls and roll while landing. The new map was even designed around this traversal momentum. Removing it dampens the impact of Chapter 6 as a “new era.” I can only speak for myself, but I haven’t been excited about Fortnite these past two seasons. However, one of the few things I did enjoy in Chapter 6 was the wall kick and roll landing. So, this definitely feels like a step backward.

Fans immediately reacted to the announcement and took to social media to question Epic’s decision. “I have genuinely been less tempted to play the game after finding out they were removed. I used the roll and wall bounce literally all the time. It was so fun and fluid, why are they actively neutering the movement?” a user wrote. Another player exclaimed, “Roll landing made it so much better. I don’t know why game developers always remove great features.” Others pointed out that Chapter 6 Fortnite doesn’t have as many traversal items, so removing these features will make it even more difficult to move around the game’s larger map.

‘Fortnite’ Community Isn’t Happy With the Game’s Current State or epic games

A segment of the Fortnite community hasn’t been that thrilled with the battle royale’s current state in Chapter 6. Popular streamer SypherPK, for instance, recently made a video outlining why Fortnite has started to feel stale. “Fortnite is 33 seasons old. The game is approaching eight years. We’ve had 33 seasons of content. We are at a point where each new content added to this game is just a remix of a previous content that already existed. A reskin of a previous gun. A previous POI. A previous mechanic.”

The Twitch streamer went on to explain that because Fortnite pushes out updates so frequently, it’s difficult for the developers to add content that actually feels fresh. While I know not everyone loved wall kick, for example, these new Chapter 6 mechanics at least introduced meaningful changes to how the game played. And, yeah—the new map has a traversal problem. There aren’t enough cars or mobility items in the game, so depending on where you land, walking across the map can take forever.

Whatever flaws the new Fortnite Chapter 6 mechanics had, they at least improved momentum and movement. That’s why the decision to remove them is baffling—especially since the entire new map was built with those features in mind. It kind of makes Fortnite Chapter 6 feel… pointless? That said, I should mention that quite a few players actually hated wall kick, especially in close-quarters combat. So, there is definitely a segment of the fandom celebrating this change. However, I’ll die on the hill of defending roll landing.