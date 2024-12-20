The Epic Games Store Has a Hell of a Free Game Available for One Day Only

The Epic Games Store is well-known at this point for offering great games with stellar discounts. Now, as a dedicated lover of roguelikes involving cards and dice? This is a game I’m happy to have downloaded as soon as I heard. So, for one day only, you can get this critically acclaimed hit for free: Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles!

“Astrea is a DICE-deck-building roguelike that flips the script on deckbuilders by using dice instead of cards and a unique dual ‘damage’ system: Purification vs Corruption. Build a dice pool strong enough to purify Astrea‘s out-of-control corruption and save the Star System,” the game’s Steam blurb emphasizes!

Videos by VICE

“I am completely sick of games that just copy Slay the Spire — Monster Train and Griftlands being too examples I have not enjoyed at all — so why then is Astrea: Six Sided Oracles perhaps my favourite deckbuilding game of all time, even surpassing Slay the Spire itself?” one impassioned Steam reviewer stated (whose review I won’t link to because I know the internet well enough)!

Screenshot: Akupara Games

the epic games store has a darling of a game available for free for a short time

“Astrea also innovates on the genre in quite a few interesting ways. Chief among which is its take on health, here called ‘Purity’. Damaging yourself gives you access to powerful ‘Virtues’. Which then means that the game is largely a puzzle about damaging yourself to use Virtues without [taking yourself out].”

“Whereas in Slay the Spire, the actual playing of your deck often becomes tedious as your deck can completely overpower any enemy. In Astrea each combat is a tense balancing act of risk/reward. Even the first enemies can reduce you to zero health in one attack — meaning the game is an act of managing worst case outcomes rather than simply hoping for best case outcomes. In this way, Astrea reminds me a lot of other games I’ve enjoyed such as Darkest Dungeon.”

The Epic Games Store is serving up only the best! While it is hard to beat a megastar like Slay the Spire? Some roguelike deck-builders have managed to carve out a nice niche for themselves! Astrea is free, after all!