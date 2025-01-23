Epic Games Store Has a New Free Weekly Game, and This One Is Artsy and Wholesome as Hell

It’s Thursday, gamer friends. Which means it’s time for another Epic Games Store free game! Today, everyone will have the opportunity to download and play Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery. This one, admittedly, is more Dwayne-coded than I’d like to admit. An artsy, wholesome game about painting where I’ll have a chance to peacefully reflect on life and the human condition? Sign me up!

“Behind the Frame is a vivid, interactive fiction about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission. A relaxing, eloquent experience you can play at any pace. Become immersed in a panoramic world filled with resplendent colors, beautiful hand-animated visuals, and a smooth, easy-listening soundtrack,” the Epic Games Store page states!

“As a passionate artist, seek the missing colors that will bring your paintings to life — all while remembering to take the occasional coffee and breakfast breaks that keep you going. There is more than what meets the eye, for every painting has a story to tell.” So, it’s not a high-octane action or strategy game. But, come on! The Epic Games Store put out a wonderful game for us all to enjoy! Up your art game!

Screenshot: Akupara Games

give me all the cool, relaxing painting games, epic games store

Fine, if you need further convincing to validate this Epic Games Store pickup, here. Indeed, over on Steam, Behind the Frame is a critical darling among users! “Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is not just a game. It’s an experience, a gentle escape that soothes the soul and wraps you in its warm, painterly embrace. From the moment you step into its vibrant world, you are surrounded by soft, hand-painted visuals that feel like stepping into a living watercolor painting. Every frame exudes a sense of calm, as if each brushstroke were designed to slow the tempo of your mind and ease the weight of the day.” …One Steam reviewer was on it when talking about how good Behind the Frame is!

Give it a chance! You can have your free ShootyGun McGee Epic Games Store joint next week with Undying. …Wait, it’s a narrative-focused game with roguelike and crafting elements? …Oh.