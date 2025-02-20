Epic Games Store Has Two Tonally Different Free Games for Y’all This Week!

Another week, another free Epic Games Store extravaganza! This week, we’re getting two free titles. …Both of which are drastically different in genre and tone. But, hey, that’s the games industry for you. So, up first, players will be able to download and play Garden Story.

‘garden story’ is the top-tier cozy action RPG you need to play via the epic games store

Screenshot: Rose City Games

Garden Story is one of those games that simply came out at the wrong time. Everyone (rightfully) loves the likes of the Turnip Boy games and Thank Goodness You’re Here! But poor Garden Story released during the height of a certain unfortunate global event. However, we’re allowed to rectify our wrongs here. It’s a nice, pleasant action RPG. And since it’s on the Epic Games Store for free, we don’t need to have the “Is it worth the price?” conversation.

Sang It, Steam: “It gives Undertale quite a bit in my opinion! I love the music and cuteness of the game. Night time is especially peaceful. Story is good, combat is just enough. I’ve recommended it to quite a few people already actually!” …Okay, I wouldn’t go as far as saying it’s like Undertale. But, hey, you can download it on the Epic Games Store for free. Just do it!

and making its way back to the public consciousness: ‘world war z aftermath’

Screenshot: Saber Interactive Inc

I’m actually glad we’re getting World War Z: Aftermath for free. I was interested in it at launch, but then, uh… the court of public opinion swayed me. Regrettably, this is one of many cases where the game seems to have achieved excellence long after its time in the spotlight. Now, I can convince the rest of the VICE Games lads to join me in some zombie annihilation! All in all, Epic Games Store? You did the damn thing this week!

Sang It, Steam: “World War Z delivers a thrilling co-op zombie shooter experience, blending intense action with large-scale undead hordes. Inspired by the movie, the game features fast-paced combat, diverse character classes, and a variety of missions across different global locations. The AI-driven swarm mechanics create chaotic and cinematic battles, keeping every encounter fresh and unpredictable.”