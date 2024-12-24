Epic Games Store Outdoes Itself on Christmas Eve -- Briefly Offering One of the Best Indie Games in the Last Decade for Free

Y’all are in for a real treat today! So, from now until 11:00 AM EST, the Epic Games Store is offering one of the hottest indie games in recent years! Indeed, this is a special Christmas Eve as folks can download Dredge for free! Dredge, for the uninitiated, is a single-player fishing game with no dark, horrifying undertones at all! Nope!

If you don’t believe me about Dredge‘s popularity, let’s run the stats. Firstly, it was nominated for a multitude of “Best Indie Game” awards in 2023 — even managing to win one! Further, on Steam, it has an overwhelming reception of… well, “Overwhelmingly Positive”! But, I get it. You’re more astute than the average gamer. You aren’t easily swayed by reviews and popularity contests. You want visual evidence so you know if you’ll be spending your Christmas Eve with a quality title. Well, if none of that has convinced you to rush to the Epic Games Store? Maybe this will!

It’s difficult for me to offer a synopsis of Dredge without massively ruining its secrets (as I am wont to do when I get excited about a game). So, it’s time to involve the community! Let’s see if Steam can convince you to go to the Epic Games Store (ironically) and give Dredge a shot!

“I’m really enjoying DREDGE. I love horror stories, but I have a hard time with traditional horror video games. The immersion can be too much and I become anxious to the point where it’s not enjoyable. DREDGE does a good job of balancing it’s spooky atmosphere and interesting story with a good mix of urgency and relaxation,” one Steam reviewer confirms!

here’s why you should stop reading this and download the free epic games store offering right now

“I like that I’m free to enjoy the game at a slow, safe pace. Getting caught out at sea at night isn’t an instant death sentence but there’s still enough spookiness and some OH GOD WHAT IS THAT? moments that deliver adrenaline in a slow drip that a cowardly gamer like myself can really appreciate. I’m looking forward to seeing how the story unfolds.”

It’d be silly of me to tell you to go in blind so late in the article. However, don’t look at anything related to this indie all-star after you leave here. Just go to the Epic Games Store and trust me, okay? Prepare for vibes that, somehow, perfectly alternate between “genuinely terrifying” and “chill as hell.” …If you’re like my partner and hate anything spooky from the sea (hi, Subnautica), maybe bring a change of pants while you’re at it. (And Merry Christmas Eve/Happy Holidays!)