I Visited ‘Leopard Country’ Where Humans and Big Cats Live in Harmony

In the local Marwari language, Rabari translates to “outsider.” In the context of the tribe, it usually refers to the fact that the semi-nomadic community migrated from Iran by way of Afghanistan thousands of years ago. Settled along the plains and peaks of Rajasthan and Gujarat states, the primary deity of the Rabaris is Lord Shiva, one of the three primary deities of Hinduism. The fact that Shiva is often visualised in pictures and idols clad in leopard skin is no coincidence.

According to the most recent report “Status of leopards, co-predators and megaherbivores in India” released last year by the environment ministry, the leopard population in the country jumped by 63 percent in the previous four years, with almost 13,000 leopards presently in the country. Despite the odds of crossing paths with a leopard being high out here, attacks on humans are few and far between. The animals are revered, and for some Rabaris, the leopard even assumes a spiritual, almost familial status.