Inside the Community Known for One of the Most Expensive Cannabis Strains in the World

Considered one of the finest and most expensive strains of cannabis in the world, Malana Cream is iconic for its clay-like consistency, high value of THC (the main psychoactive component), and a distinct aroma. It’s churned out through a hand-rubbing technique that involves growers furiously rubbing fresh cannabis leaves in their palms until the resin seeps out. And while Malana Cream is illegal under India’s Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) law, its fame has spread far and wide, attracting thousands of visitors who trek through the Kullu district of India’s Himachal Pradesh state to make their way to Malana.

High up on the foothills of the snow-capped Himalayas lies a lush village called Malana, best known for its stunning views of the Parvati river, relative remoteness, and a strain of hash or charas – a cannabis product made from the plant’s resin called Malana Cream.

“This is a story that starts with hash,” Katragadda told VICE. “Back in 2008, when I was working in Delhi, I heard about Malana as a mysterious place with mythological associations.”

So, when photojournalist Hari Katragadda first heard about Malana’s illustrious legacy as a hash-rubbing community, he was instantly intrigued.

September to October is the harvest season of cannabis, during which women and children leave home to join men in the farms to make hashish.

“I didn’t approach them as a customer who wanted to buy hash,” he explained. “I reached out to them as a friend and not a client, so I think they were more open to [accepting me].”

The photojournalist made 12 trips to the isolated village from 2009 to 2015, befriending members of the community and even attending their traditional functions, such as weddings, as he tried to absorb knowledge about their culture.

In 2009, he teamed up with a writer and set off on a mission to understand more about the Malana community.

“I also heard that Indians and all outsiders are considered untouchables in this village, which was also strange to hear,” said Katragadda.

Those in the community, Katragadda explained, believe that the residents of Malana were descendants of Alexander the Great and his Greek soldiers, though this has not been proven. Here, about 4,700 inhabitants live a peacefully isolated life and speak a distinct language called Kanashi, which is a mix of different languages including Tibetan.

Though electricity, cable television, and cellphones have made inroads, Malana still has an old-world feel.

For this community, he explained, rubbing cannabis flowers to produce hash is a livelihood they have depended on for over three decades.

“Cannabis plants that are over 12 feet tall grow around their villages and up in the hills,” he said. “Since this grows right in their backyard, it was a daily ritual to smoke up, and was specifically for their personal consumption until 1980. In the 80s, the whole drug culture of selling it outside and to Europe changed the nature of cannabis cultivation and made it a source of livelihood because the terrain and temperatures made it very hard to grow anything else.”

Historically, the Malana community’s livelihood was rooted in cannabis, either as hash rubbers or by selling products like baskets and slippers woven from these plants that grew in the wild. It was also seen as a gift from their god, a local deity the community worships called Jamlu Devta.

However, after India criminalised cannabis under the NDPS Act in 1985, the community’s way of life came under threat.

“Last time I visited the village, I witnessed a police campaign to destroy the cannabis crops that grow in this region, even in hard-to-reach terrains high up in the hills,” Katragadda recalled.