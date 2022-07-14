Lentils From Hell: Daily Harvest Victims Say They Have Expensive Medical Bills, No Answers

On June 17, the plant-based meal delivery service Daily Harvest responded to a barrage of complaints about its "French Lentil + Leek Crumbles," noting that “a small number of customers have reported gastrointestinal discomfort.” About a week later, the company issued another statement, noting that the “small number of customers” was actually 470 reports of illness and “gastrointestinal discomfort” was people needing their gallbladders removed due to liver failure.

Casey Lombardi, a 34-year-old industrial engineer, told Motherboard she was hospitalized after eating the lentils, but was only able to begin getting answers on the potential cause due to social media posts and a subreddit of affected customers called r/DailyHarvestRecall. There, hundreds of people have been posting about their ER visits and experiences after eating the Daily Harvest lentils. Joining this subreddit helped her understand why she had to go to the ER once and urgent care twice in the past week.

So far, Daily Harvest has been sued in New York and Oregon by three different plaintiffs. Customers allege in those complaints that after consuming French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, they “became violently ill with gastrointestinal illness and were hospitalized” and “suffered gastrointestinal injury that required surgery to remove their gallbladder.” Lawyer Bill Marler is representing 230 people in a class-action lawsuit.

Affected customers who spoke to Motherboard said they're still waiting for answers from the company and the FDA, and various customers have sued the company in the meantime. The situation has been awful for the people who've gotten sick, and the fallout has already been a public relations fiasco for the company, which was recently valued at more than $1 billion. Some of the people getting sick are high-profile social media influencers who were gifted food to promote and were thus able to discuss getting sick with their large audiences.

Lombardi eventually stumbled on an Instagram post and all of the pieces began to come together. In this post, influencer Food Science Babe warned her followers that Daily Harvest’s French Lentil + Leek Crumbles had made at least 470 people sick.

At this point, it had been five days. No doctor knew what was wrong.

“Once my fever went down, they sent me home. In the next few days, I was taking Tylenol and Advil on and off, trying to stay hydrated,” she said. “And then I started developing a pain in my upper abdomen so I went back to urgent care.”

That night, Lombardi's fever rose to 104 degrees. At this point, she realized that she should go to the ER, where she got more tests done, including a tick panel that came back negative. The doctors again, unable to get a clear answer, said that it was probably an unknown viral infection. Lombardi sent Motherboard proof that she was a Daily Harvest customer and proof of her emergency room visit.

Lombardi signed up for Daily Harvest earlier this year because she was looking to save time while still being healthy. In late June, Lombardi woke up shivering uncontrollably with body aches. She of course didn't think that lentils could have been the cause. By the afternoon, she had a fever of 102 degrees and was nauseous. COVID tests came back negative. An urgent care doctor told her it was probably a viral infection and sent her home.

Lombardi immediately remembered that both she and her wife had the crumbles on Tuesday, which was the night before they woke up sick.

“[My wife] had a fever of about 100. Same kind of abdominal pains [as me], but very, very, very slight. So we thought about it, and I was like, well, I ate most of it. My wife had some and my daughter had none,” Lombardi told Motherboard. “I'm just glad it was me. I don't know what I would have done if my daughter or my wife was as sick as I was.”

She eventually found the r/DailyHarvestRecall subreddit, and found people posting about even worse reactions. Some people had to have their gallbladders removed to manage the pain, they wrote. Seeing this, Lombardi made an appointment to get her liver enzymes tested; they were far above normal levels, according to test results shared with Motherboard.

“I found out about this recall through a third party Instagrammer. So that was annoying,” Lombardi said. “And then sure enough, I dug through my emails and the day I got sick, the 22nd, was when they sent out the official recall. And I was like, wow, if they sent that out maybe a day earlier, who knows? Might’ve not cooked it.”

She feels that the company should have emailed or contacted her sooner.