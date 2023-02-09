I Tried Bryan Johnson’s Extreme ‘Age Reversing’ Diet

In the world of men and questionable diets as a means to health and fitness goals, there are two “Bryan” Johnsons. One is Brian with an ‘i’ – AKA ‘ Liver King ’, the man known for gobbling up raw organs and not-so-secretly taking steroids. The other is Bryan Johnson , the Silicon Valley tech guy trying to reverse his biological age by spending $2 million a year .

The millions he’s putting into getting young were made by selling businesses to PayPal for a reported $800 million . If the original idea was to extend blissful retirement forever, it seems he’s perhaps lost track of the blissfulness en route. But he’s not gatekeeping it, oh no – like all rich bros who slurp algae, he’s democratising the space. The Blueprint , as it’s called, is his step-by-step guide: Every bite and every micronutrient can be replicated in your own pursuit of becoming younger than your birth certificate.

In the world of biohackers , he’s the ultimate boundary pusher and his end goal is to have the biological age of an 18 year-old. Clearly, a ten-step skincare routine isn’t enough for some people.

Bryan Johnson is 48, but claims his biological age is about five years younger, and for every calendar year he’s reportedly only ageing nine months. This is according to numerous tests that he’s spent millions on, regular ones include colonoscopies, MRI scans and blood tests. All of these are said to determine his biological age, which is the age your cells are functioning at based on averages across the world – not the number of candles you should have on your birthday cake.

According to his website, you’ll be spending £16,791.26 a year on The Blueprint way of life, which is currently £322.91 a week. That’s fine if you’re Johnson, but what happens when you – a mere mortal paying a sizeable portion of your salary on a mould-infested box room in the outskirts of London – decide to take it on? I tried The Blueprint so you don’t have to.

The Blueprint can be split into three aspects; diet, exercise, testing. I’ll exercise throughout as I normally do (three high intensity classes and some pilates) so it’s not that far off from what Johsnson does. The tests are daft and I can’t afford them, so we’re sacking that off – plus it’d mean doing this experiment for months and I don’t want to.