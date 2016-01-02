Erased Tapes Is Giving Away a New Year’s Comp With Commentary

Experimental electronic label Erased Tapes is giving out Erased Tapes Compilation VII, a collection of tracks released in 2015 by ET, to celebrate the New Year. Which is awesome, but what makes this compilation particularly unique is that ET founder Robert Raths who assembled the compilation, offered track by track commentary (on Xlr8r). The album is available free after signing up to Erased Tapes’s website.

Did you know the “Ode” wasn’t originally meant to open Nils Frahm’s Solo? Or that Rival Consoles first performed “Recovery” at an Phoneca Recorsds “In-Store Show?” Now you do.

Videos by VICE

Raths also talks about the album art designer Ian Wright whom sent over an unclean draft, which ended up being used. “I actually love all the grain, these trails of his process. It makes it more lively and organic, so I left it all in.”

Of course, there are a couple of exclusive new tracks being offered on the comp, including “Four” an Olafur Arnalds and Nils Frahm collaboration remixed by Rival Consoles. Listen below: