Eric Adams Indicted After Federal Corruption Investigation

Eric Adams just became New York City’s first sitting mayor to be charged with a federal crime. He was indicted in a federal corruption investigation, though the exact charges remain sealed.

Adams, New York City’s 110th mayor and a former NYPD captain, was under investigation for several issues, possibly involving illegal foreign donations from Turkey.

The New York Times reported claims that Adams pressured officials regarding a Turkish consulate project and accepted valuable flight upgrades from Turkish Airlines. Potentially, Adams faces charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for taking actions in his official capacity after receiving donations.



Throughout all of this, Adams has insisted on his innocence. According to ABC 7, his attorney issued a video statement in which Adams said that any charges against him would be “false” and that he would still lead this city.

“I have been facing these lies for months… yet the city has continued to improve,” Adams said in the clip. “Make no mistake. You elected me to lead this city and lead it I will.”



New York officials have called for his resignation, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Even before Adams was indicted, she said, “I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.”

Adams’s cell phone was seized during the raid on Gracie Mansion. Federal agents also searched his closest officials in the weeks prior. The phone of former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, who resigned amid the Adams investigation, was also taken previously.

Adams’s future remains unclear after his indictment. It doesn’t appear that he will resign on his own. On Wednesday night, he issued a written statement confirming his desire to remain in office.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target – and a target I became,” he said. “If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hocul has the power to remove Adams from his position, but she will at least likely hold out until more information comes out regarding the charges he faces. If Adams were to be removed, next in line would be the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams. A special election would soon follow.

It’s expected that the specific charges Adams faces will be revealed at some point on Thursday.