Eric G & Mackned Premiere Spaced-Out ‘Atlantis’ EP

We’ve talked about Seattle rapper Mackned in the past as “the bridge between Kurt Cobain and Young Thug,” an artist bringing Old Seattle in line with New Seattle, facing a new set of problems, in the middle of a new creative moment. It was clear enough on the “



Hurt Cobain II” EP with a “Heart Shaped Box” sample opening the release and giving way to trap beats immediately.

Now he’s teamed up with Eric G, the producer for 9th Wonder’s Jamla label, for a new EP, Atlantis, premiering on Noisey today. G’s production is slicker and spacier than ever from the buzzed-up glitz of opener “Vegas” through the wandering waking dream of “Mist” and the smokey soul undertones of closer “Ghosts.”

Lyrically, Mackned is more open and honest than ever. “I lost a couple niggas that I trusted,” he raps on “Vegas,” “To be honest I really don’t care / nowdays things don’t bother me as much as they used to / They built me in a lab like Mewtwo.” In an email to Noisey this morning, Eric G was concise and upfront about it: “He’s been through a lot this last year.”

Listen to the full project below.

