It’s the golden rule of opening DJs—play whatever you want, just don’t play the headliner’s tracks. Especially not if you’re warming up for someone with the pedigree of Eric Prydz. But that’s just what some poor sap did just that at a show in Montreal last night, and Prydz lashed out on Twitter.

Oh. Warmup guy in Montreal is playing Pryda – Powerdrive just before I’m about to go on…. Fucking idiot..

— Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) October 25, 2015

Now he is playing Cirez D – Teaser.. Lol

— Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) October 25, 2015

“Ugh they think it’s a form of respect but don’t realize it’s the total opposite,” wrote Laidback Luke in response to Prydz’ tweets.