Eric Prydz Just Made a Little Announcement About an Album

Believe or not, Eric Prydz has never released a full-length artist album. That will change later this year. Today on Facebook, Prydz announced his first ever LP under his own name to be released later this year on Astralwerks, adding to his many achievements and perhaps revealing more about his own enigmatic persona in the process.

In the 11 years since “Call On Me” became a global hit, Eric Prydz has had many accomplishments, from helming his Pryda Recordings label to creating an innovative residency at Vegas at the Wynn called Black Dice. His skill as a DJ and selectivity as an artist have made him an elusive but respected figure in dance music.



Videos by VICE

In a build-up to the as-yet-untitled album’s release, Prydz will release a series of three four-track EPs on Pryda this summer. The PR(10)DA series will feature unreleased tracks produced between 2004 and 2014. The last full-length from Prydz, Eric Prydz Presents Pryda, dropped in 2012 and featured Prydz’s work under his Pryda alias in addition to his own track “Pjanoo.”



Last month, Prydz dropped the single “Generate,” following a winter tour of the same name. If his summer tour schedule seems particularly light, it’s likely because Prydz will be locked in his studio, finishing the album he says he’s been “writing in my head for over ten years!”

The Eric Prydz album is currently scheduled for an October release.

Eric Prdyz on Facebook // Twitter