Eric Prydz Long-Awaited Debut LP ‘Opus’ Is Now Streaming

Eric Prydz—the heavyweight dance music producer and DJ—finally dropped his debut studio album, Opus, today.



Despite being in the game for over a decade, and significantly shaping the contemporary electronic music landscape, the Swedish artist has never previously put out an album under his own name. He has, however, released an LP under the name Pryda, which he uses for melodic house recordings.

Videos by VICE

Prydz told THUMP via email: “If I had a business card that could show people exactly what Eric Prydz does, then it would be Opus. This record is who I am as a musician.”

In May of last year, THUMP reported that Prydz was working on Opus. He said at the time that it’s the album he’s been “writing in [his] head for over ten years.”

If you want to ask Prydz himself more about the 19-track album (THUMP suggests: “Which track sounds most like ‘Call On Me?“), log on to Reddit at 4 pm EST today, where he’ll be doing an AMA.

The wait’s over. Opus is out now and you can stream it in full below.