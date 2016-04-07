Ernie Els Starts off Masters with a 10 on First Hole

Jordan Spieth is your current leader at the Masters, playing at -5 through 15 holes, and poor Ernie Els has some work to do to catch up with him. Els is sitting at +7 because he needed 10 shots to finish the par-4 first hole. Els got himself on the green and was putting for bogey when the wheels quickly fell off the wagon. He tried a quick tap in after over-shooting the hole and missed that one. He took a little bit more time on his next stroke, but missed that one, too. Then he took a step back and tried to gather himself to finally sink it for a quadruple bogey. Which he also missed. A very quick follow-up tap-in also missed the mark before Els mercifully sank the next shot for a sextuple bogey.

He parred the next two holes before shooting a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole.

Oof.

