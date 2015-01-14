Erol Alkan Recruits Tin Man to Remix His FabricLive Mix Weapon “Sub Conscious”





Erol Alkan stepped into his debut FabricLive spotlight in fine form, delivering number seventy-seven in the iconic mix series to rave reviews, and more importantly, enough carefully curated track IDs to light any rave (or headset) on fire. One of the most widely regarded points of the mix was his latest original cut “Sub Conscious,” a track built with the main-room in mind, and one that seamlessly captures the London selector’s knack for ebbing and flowing into lethal peak-hour moments.

For one of two remixes of the tune, Alkan calls in California-born, Vienna-based producer Tin Man, to offer up a a remix that stretches out a sound design of techno and piano-laden house to new limits. Taking Erol’s swirling strings and punchy keys higher and higher, while adding a growling bassline, Tin Man’s remix shows that not only does he have a heart, but he’ll make yours beat faster than Uma’s in that scene from Pulp Fiction.

Videos by VICE

Grab your copy of the “Sub Conscious” 12″ vinyl package (with remixes from Tin Man and Kamera) at the Phantasy shop.

Erol’s next London headline show will be in London with Bugged Out at XOYO on March 27th. Full tour dates here.

Erol Alkan is on Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter