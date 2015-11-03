Errorsmith’s First New Track In Eleven Years Will Hit You Like An “Airbag”

Errorsmith is quite an interesting figure in Berlin’s club scene. He’s been around since the 90s, releasing both solo material and collaborations with the likes of SND-member Mark Fell, Berghain resident Fiedel (as MMM), and disco house maestro Soundstream/Soundhack (as Smith n Hack). On his website, he claims to make “clubmusic in the broadest sense,” and although this might sound like typical press release fare, it’s actually true. This is in large part thanks to his advanced production skills: “Backed by his studies of communication and computer science, errorsmith builds his own instruments using a modular software synthesizer,” his auto-bio goes on. “In fact building and improving the instrument while developing a musical piece is the main part of music making. Often a technical idea is the starting point of a track.” Native Instruments even commissioned him to make them a synthesizer, the Razor.

Although he’s been collaborating with other artists pretty consistently (his Protogravity EP on PAN with Mark Fell this year was especially crucial), we haven’t heard much solo ‘Smith in a minute (eleven years.) This all changes, though, with “Airbig,” his new track for Modeselektor‘s recently deceased 50 Weapons label (see the artwork above.) Where his older solo material sounded like sound design virtuoso Iannis Xenakis doing Tresor-style techno, this track recalls some of the fuzzier EVOL sonics, bringing 808-style percussion into play in a way that almost evokes SOPHIE. Check it out below, and purchase the split single with Addison Groove here.

