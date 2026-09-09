Persona 6 Story Compared to X-Files in New Leak

A prominent leaker has revealed new details about the Persona 6 story following the game’s achievements reportedly leaking early online. According to the insider, the P6 cast will not be traditional police officers, but will instead operate more like the paranormal investigators from The X-Files.

Persona 6 Story Details Emerge Following Achievements Leak

Screenshot: Atlus

After the Persona 6 achievements reportedly leaked online, some players criticized the game for seemingly making its main cast police officers. However, a prominent leaker has now come forward to clarify details surrounding the major Persona 6 story leak.

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According to insider lolilolailo, the Persona 6 cast will still be teenagers and are closer to paranormal investigators from The X-Files than traditional American police officers. “Regarding the P6 cop thing, they’re paranormal police detectives. They’re not the Scooby-Doo gang, and they’re not the Ghostbusters. They’re part of a police division that’s more important than an after-school club like SEES, just like how in The X-Files they were part of the FBI.”

Screenshot: lolilolailo

This seems to imply that the students will have their own paranormal division separate from the local police force. The insider compared the Persona 6 group to SEES from Persona 3. However, Lolilolailo also cautioned players that law enforcement in Japan operates differently from how it does in the West. “Keep in mind, especially those from the US, that the Japanese police are different from the US police.”

Assuming the leaks are true, it’s interesting that Persona 5 featured phantom thieves, while Persona 6 appears to explore the opposite side of the spectrum by giving us the perspective of detectives investigating crimes.

Persona 6 Hex Organization Explained

Screenshot: Atlus

The paranormal division described by the leaker as “X-Files” influenced appears to be an organization called Hex. According to the leaked Persona 6 achievements, the teenage cast will seemingly join Hex and investigate a series of supernatural crimes throughout Yokohama.

Similar to the The X-Files division from the iconic tv series, Hex will reportedly examine paranormal cases and track down the people responsible for them. The cast will seemingly visit multiple locations or dungeons during the story, with each investigation ending in the arrest of that area’s main perpetrator.

Screenshot: Atlus

The leaked achievements also suggest that detective work could play a major role in the Persona 6 gameplay loop. One achievement references investigation meetings where players create leads using red strings, while others mention a Notebook and arrest mechanics.

While these details have not been officially confirmed by Atlus, the achievements and the insider’s comments suggest Persona 6 could combine the series’ traditional school setting with a paranormal crime-investigation storyline.