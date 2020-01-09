Escalating Tensions With Iran Leads Porn Subreddit Mod to Ban Republicans

Trump supporters are no longer allowed to use several huge porn subreddits, according to one moderator who’s had enough of their bullshit.



“Trump supporters are now banned, permanently,” wrote a moderator for several big porn subreddits who goes by u/luxlutheran. “This rule comes courtesy of the war he just started to cover up his crimes at home. Now every single lying, traitorous, cowardly fascist that supports him isn’t just a disgusting human being—now they’re murderers too.”

Luxlutheran instituted a ban on all Trump supporters on all of the subs he moderates, including r/theratio (dedicated to posting photos of women whose hip and bust measurements look close to the same) and r/toocuteforporn (which collects images of women users deem “too cute” for a pornography career). r/theratio was created in 2011 and has more than 337,000 members, while r/toocuteforporn was created in 2015 and has over 400,000 members.

On January 3, a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani—a move many fear is an act of war, and could result in more bloodshed in the region. This news influenced luxlutheran’s decision, he said, but is not the only reason for the ban. He said Trump and his supporters are infringing on his right to peacefully exist.

“Minorities depend on the protection of democracy more than anyone, and sex workers do more than almost any other minority,” he said. “When a sex worker gets killed, the most common response—even among progressive people—is to shrug. And that’s when their legal protections are supposedly functioning.”

This is a worthwhile fact to point out, and it’s somewhat satisfying to imagine Republicans—who often decry pornography as huge problem in society—being barred from the porn they hypocritically consume. But it’s also important to note that much of what’s posted to these subreddits, and across most of Reddit’s porn forums, is there because it was stolen from a performer who is not getting compensated for their labor.

“Of course Reddit itself depends on the Constitution to exist, as do the subs I mod,” luxlutheran continued. “I take the attempt to end the rule of law as an attempt to shut down my subs. There’s your direct reason for the bans.”

Enforcing these bans turns out to be a heavy task, he said. “I’ve already been banning (alt-right members) for a while,” he said. “I don’t go out of my way to find them, but when a certain type of troll appears (usually insulting the submitters), and I check their account, I’m right probably 95% of the time. Alt-right insults to women are oddly-specific. They hate tattoos, for example, and are likely to call the girls ‘whores’.”

It’s his mod-given right to ban whomever he wants from whatever subreddits he helps moderate. We all practice patriotism in our own ways, after all.