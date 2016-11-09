Escape From Puppy Prison On Cheena’s New Video

Much like their music, there’s a lot of dark and light going on in Cheena’s new video for “Lost My Way”.

Directed by Robin Pak, and with set design by Eugene Terry and Keegan Dakar, the video features plenty of plasticine models as it follows the adventures of a cute puppy that’s broken free from a horrific looking pound or pet shop.

The New York punk all-star team — featuring members of Crazy Spirit, Pharmakon, Hank Wood & the Hammerheads and Anasazi​ — ​do big melodic punk well, and the track — ​taken from their debut album Spend the Night With — ​ buzzes with a dark melody.

The band are also about to head to Europe. Check the dates after the video below.

“Spend the Night With…” is out now on Sacred Bones​.



Cheena Europe Tour 2016:

Nov 10, Copenhagen, DK Mayhem (w/ Marching Church)

Nov 11, Oslo, NO Oslo Psych Fest

Nov 12, Gothenburg, SE Noise Attack

Nov 13, Stockholm, SE Vieille Montagne

Nov 17, Eindhoven, NL Come as you are @ Stroomhuis

Nov 18, Antwerp, BE Het Bos

Nov 19, Brussels, BE Homeplugged

Nov 21, Berlin, DE ACUD

Nov 22, Prague, CZ Club 007

Nov 23, Budapest, HU Gozsdu Manó Klub

Nov 24, Vienna, AT Venster

Nov 25, Zagreb, HR Mocvara

Nov 26, Milano, IT LoFi

Nov 28, Venice, IT Ai Biliardi

Nov 29, Ravenna, IT Bronson

Nov 30, Geneva, CH Kalvingrad

Dec 2, Paris, FR La Mécanique Ondulatoire

Dec 5, Londons, UK Shacklewell Arms

Dec 6, Leeds, UK Brudenell Games Room

Dec 7,Nottingham, UK The Chameleon

Dec 8, Brighton, UK Sticky Mike’s FREE

Dec 9, Amsterdam, NL De Nieuwe Anita

Dec 10, Tilburg, NL Incubate @ V39