Escape From Puppy Prison On Cheena’s New Video

Much like their music, there’s a lot of dark and light going on in Cheena’s new video for “Lost My Way”.
Directed by Robin Pak, and with set design by Eugene Terry and Keegan Dakar, the video features plenty of plasticine models as it follows the adventures of a cute puppy that’s broken free from a horrific looking pound or pet shop.
The New York punk all-star team — featuring members of Crazy Spirit, Pharmakon, Hank Wood & the Hammerheads and Anasazi — do big melodic punk well, and the track — taken from their debut album Spend the Night With — buzzes with a dark melody.
The band are also about to head to Europe. Check the dates after the video below.
“Spend the Night With…” is out now on Sacred Bones.
Cheena Europe Tour 2016:
Nov 10, Copenhagen, DK Mayhem (w/ Marching Church)
Nov 11, Oslo, NO Oslo Psych Fest
Nov 12, Gothenburg, SE Noise Attack
Nov 13, Stockholm, SE Vieille Montagne
Nov 17, Eindhoven, NL Come as you are @ Stroomhuis
Nov 18, Antwerp, BE Het Bos
Nov 19, Brussels, BE Homeplugged
Nov 21, Berlin, DE ACUD
Nov 22, Prague, CZ Club 007
Nov 23, Budapest, HU Gozsdu Manó Klub
Nov 24, Vienna, AT Venster
Nov 25, Zagreb, HR Mocvara
Nov 26, Milano, IT LoFi
Nov 28, Venice, IT Ai Biliardi
Nov 29, Ravenna, IT Bronson
Nov 30, Geneva, CH Kalvingrad
Dec 2, Paris, FR La Mécanique Ondulatoire
Dec 5, Londons, UK Shacklewell Arms
Dec 6, Leeds, UK Brudenell Games Room
Dec 7,Nottingham, UK The Chameleon
Dec 8, Brighton, UK Sticky Mike’s FREE
Dec 9, Amsterdam, NL De Nieuwe Anita
Dec 10, Tilburg, NL Incubate @ V39