Escape Site 13 Is Getting a Physical Release for Halloween

The best thing for me is that I cannot adequately quantify the amount of time I’ve spent listening to or reading SCPs. If you’re not familiar, they’re fictional stories based around the paranormal and unexplained. You can also play the classic Remedy game, Control.

SCPs are something I wish I saw more in gaming. And I was recently put on to Escape Site 13, a game based around SCP-1730, one of my favorites. And this Halloween, you can get a physical version of the game.

What is escape site 13?

Escape Site 13 is a side-scrolling adventure game based on the narrative of SCP-1730, also known as “What happened to Site 13?” You play as Agent Liu Zhiming, who has been tasked with investigating the site, when, of course, things go wrong. It is yet another one of those games that I can’t believe someone who knows me well wouldn’t tell me about. But we’re here now, and you have my attention.

Limited Legacy Games is handling the physical edition of the PS5 version of the game. There are only 999 copies available, and they’re going for $39.99. Once these sell out, according to the site, they won’t be made again. The pre-orders are slated to ship by Halloween 2025. So, if you want a physical piece of some SCP goodness, go ahead and jump on that before it sells out.

I love seeing indie games get physical versions. I wish it were the case for all of them. I’m sure most indie devs would love to pull that off if they had the capability. All the more reason for these bigger companies to be doing it, or at least making it easier to do so.

Looking at you, Nintendo…