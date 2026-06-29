Escaped Texas Giraffe Found Safe, a Little Fatter Than Before

For two weeks, Texas was on the hunt for a fugitive. Not an outlaw, a bandito, a bank robber holding a burlap sack with a big dollar sign on it. But it’s definitely not someone who can blend into a crowd. Authorities were looking for Gracie, a 10-foot-tall giraffe that wandered away from Cedar Hollow Ranch in the Texas Hill Country after accidentally slipping through the wrong side of a gate.

As the AP reports, the search is finally over, as Gracie was spotted Friday during a helicopter search only four miles from the ranch, looking, as Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson described it, “fat and happy.”

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As for wild animal escapees go, Gracie was on the milder side. She didn’t pose much of a threat to anyone or anything other than some foliage. As long as nobody annoyed her, no one was going to get whacked with a flailing giraffe neck powered by a 1,200-pound frame.

Gracie the Escaped Giraffe Basically Had a 2-Week Vacation

Luckily, Gracie seems to have been spending the past couple of weeks living in relative luxury, having chilled near a pond and creek with plenty of vegetation to snack on. She ate so much that she even packed on a few extra pounds while on the run. Sounds more like a vacation than a jailbreak.

Veterinarians are now preparing to safely sedate her, place a hood over her eyes to keep her calm, and transport her back to the ranch in a specially designed giraffe trailer. The New York Times reports that Ranch manager Vick Jones said he plans to build a fence in the rocky area where Gracie made her escape, so this doesn’t become an annual tradition.