Escor Krist’s HARD Summer Mix Shows the New Face of LA Techno

Boysnoize Records has a knack for unearthing talent from all corners of the globe, but recently they’ve unearthed a couple gems hidden in plain sight amidst the Los Angeles underground.

Pilo has been enjoying some shine after his excellent “Cerebral” collaboration with Boys Noize has been churning up dancefloors around the globe on the BNR 10 Year tour, but a little deeper in the BNR roster sits Pilo’s even more raw Angeleno contemporary in techno aesthetics: Escor Krist.

Videos by VICE

The duo will go b2b at HARD Summer on August 1 in Pomona, CA, in what will surely be the grimiest early afternoon dance party in recent memory.

In anticipation for the festival and BNR’s decade of dancefloor desctruction, Escor Krist has put together a mix he’s titled RETROSPECT X, and it’s dark and heavy and crunchy and wild.

The mix is 100% BoysNoize Records exclusive and features an EK original alongside acts like Erol Alkan, Digitalism, Housemeister, D.I.M, and Boyz Noize himself.

Crank this one up. We apologize to your neighbors in advance.

Escor Krist is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

Tracklist:

01. BOBMO – NORTHSIDE

02. SCNTST – BEACHBOY

03. MAELSTROM – TANGER (BNR EDIT)

04. DJEDJOTRONIC – BIT THIS THIN PART 2

05. EROL ALKAN & BOYS NOIZE – BRAIN STORM

06. DIGITALISM – TECHNORAMA

07. PARA ONE – ANIMAL STYLE

08. SHADOW DANCER – NORTHERN

09. STRIP STEVE – DANCIN’

10. BENNY RODRIGUES – ROTTERDAM

11. BOYS NOIZE – NOTT

12. SPANK ROCK – BURNING MAN

13. ESCOR KRIST – DELIRIUM

14. AUDIONITE – 187

15. ELECTRIC RESCUE – AMBIVALENT

16. HOUSEMEISTER – VERFLIXT

17. HANDBRAKES – THE QAT

18. PILO – GHETTOCODER

19. JAN DRIVER – GAIN REACTION

20. D.I.M. & TAI – LYPOSUCT

21. LES PETITS PILOUS – WAKE UP

22. D.I.M. – IS YOU

23. STRIP STEVE – ASTRAL PROJECTION (DESTRUCTO RMX – BOYS NOIZE EDIT)

24. PUZIQUE – DON’T GO