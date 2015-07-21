Escor Krist’s HARD Summer Mix Shows the New Face of LA Techno

Boysnoize Records has a knack for unearthing talent from all corners of the globe, but recently they’ve unearthed a couple gems hidden in plain sight amidst the Los Angeles underground.
Pilo has been enjoying some shine after his excellent “Cerebral” collaboration with Boys Noize has been churning up dancefloors around the globe on the BNR 10 Year tour, but a little deeper in the BNR roster sits Pilo’s even more raw Angeleno contemporary in techno aesthetics: Escor Krist.
The duo will go b2b at HARD Summer on August 1 in Pomona, CA, in what will surely be the grimiest early afternoon dance party in recent memory.
In anticipation for the festival and BNR’s decade of dancefloor desctruction, Escor Krist has put together a mix he’s titled RETROSPECT X, and it’s dark and heavy and crunchy and wild.
The mix is 100% BoysNoize Records exclusive and features an EK original alongside acts like Erol Alkan, Digitalism, Housemeister, D.I.M, and Boyz Noize himself.
Crank this one up. We apologize to your neighbors in advance.
Escor Krist is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter
Tracklist:
01. BOBMO – NORTHSIDE
02. SCNTST – BEACHBOY
03. MAELSTROM – TANGER (BNR EDIT)
04. DJEDJOTRONIC – BIT THIS THIN PART 2
05. EROL ALKAN & BOYS NOIZE – BRAIN STORM
06. DIGITALISM – TECHNORAMA
07. PARA ONE – ANIMAL STYLE
08. SHADOW DANCER – NORTHERN
09. STRIP STEVE – DANCIN’
10. BENNY RODRIGUES – ROTTERDAM
11. BOYS NOIZE – NOTT
12. SPANK ROCK – BURNING MAN
13. ESCOR KRIST – DELIRIUM
14. AUDIONITE – 187
15. ELECTRIC RESCUE – AMBIVALENT
16. HOUSEMEISTER – VERFLIXT
17. HANDBRAKES – THE QAT
18. PILO – GHETTOCODER
19. JAN DRIVER – GAIN REACTION
20. D.I.M. & TAI – LYPOSUCT
21. LES PETITS PILOUS – WAKE UP
22. D.I.M. – IS YOU
23. STRIP STEVE – ASTRAL PROJECTION (DESTRUCTO RMX – BOYS NOIZE EDIT)
24. PUZIQUE – DON’T GO