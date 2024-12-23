ESPN Commentator Said Someone Was ‘Busting His Nut’ on Air

The Pat McAfee Show is no stranger to some unfiltered, and at times, questionable comments being made on air. As part of ESPN’s coverage of the college football playoffs, the podcast that now serves as a regular broadcast program aired live during the Ohio State/Tennessee game for an alternative form of coverage.

Whenever the boys are live, there’s always a chance some wild remarks will be made, and that’s exactly what happened over the weekend.

One of McAfee’s boys on set, Boston Connor, was asked what the temperature of Tennessee fans was as their team was in the process of being trounced, 21-0. That’s when he painted quite the picture with his words, noting that Ohio State superfan, Big Nut, was “busting his nut” on the Vols’ fanbase.

“I’m actually starting to feel bad for some of them,” Conner said. “And the worst part is, Big Nut, A.K.A. Slim Nut, is busting his nut all over their faces. Because he is partying in front of them right now.”

Eww.

For as, uh, blunt as that comment was, he was right in his description. Tennessee got embarrassed, losing the game 42-17 en route to being knocked out of the playoffs. Worrying about a crude joke is the least of that team and its fans’ worries.

As for The Pat McAfee Show, it’s one that’s never short of headline-worthy news surrounding it. Earlier this year, the host called out the network it airs on, blaming an ESPN executive for “sabotaging” their show. He’s also spoken out in defense of the freewheeling nature of his show.

Basically, this is nothing new for the program. A live on-air joke about nutting is actually pretty mild for the show, to be honest.