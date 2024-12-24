ESPN Kept Calling Fresno State the ‘Bulldongs’ During Their Bowl Game

To say ESPN’s mind has been in the gutter during the college football postseason would be an understatement.

First, one broadcaster said being a Tennesee fan during their blowout loss to Ohio State was like being nutted on. Seriously. Now we have a score bug graphic that added one too many letters to a team’s name, channeling all of our inner elementary laughs.

During the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – yes, that’s a real name for a bowl game – the Fresno State nickname, Bulldogs, continued to have one letter added to it between the ‘o’ and the ‘g.’That, of course, spelled out Bulldongs. How can you not chuckle a bit when seeing that?

Let’s Go Bulldongs!

The typo led to many people going to social media to share their middle school-level jokes on the spelling mishap.

“The Bulldongs sure played hard,” one fan wrote on X.

“We have the Gamecocks and now we have the Bulldongs,” another X post commented.

I can only imagine how quickly we’ll start seeing some Etsy shops whip up a Bulldongs college varsity sweater. I’d take one.

In all seriousness, though, someone at ESPN probably won’t be too happy to see whoever was in charge of editing the score bug allow that to slip through. Let’s hope whoever it is can survive the higher-ups.

I mean, let’s face it, none of us were paying attention to the Potato Bowl anyway. At least tossing a few innocent dong references on the scoreboard added some publicity.

After all, any news is good news, right?

The Bulldongs, err, the Bulldogs ended up losing to Northern Illinois, 28-20, but they at least gained a lot of new fans in the process.