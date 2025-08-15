HSR HaloLock Power Bank Recalled for Fire Risk

We’ve been down this road recently with Anker. Twice, actually, in case your feeling of déjà vu itself was subject to déjà vu.

There’s another wildly popular power bank from another major manufacturer—ESR, this time—that’s being recalled after reports of nine devices catching fire.

“The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers,” says the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in a recall posted on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Also, heads up, Canada. Just because you’re up there in the land of sanity, it doesn’t mean you’re out of the clear on this one. This was a joint recall between the CPSC and Health Canada, as the Canadian consumer protection government department has also received five reports of the devices catching fire.

Wherever you are, quit using ESR HaloLock wireless power banks with model numbers 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B. Look on the back of your ESR power bank where “ESR” is printed. You’ll find the model number there.

All recalled models have five circular LED lights, according to CPSC, and were sold on Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, and Esrtech.com from September 2023 through July 2025.

The recall affects 24,000 units in the US and 9,000 in Canada. If yours is one of those caught up in the recall, then first of all, I’m sorry. It sucks. Next, you should stop using the power bank right away. Per the recall, you’re eligible for a refund.

There are instructions on the CPSC website on how to reach out and get your refund. Then you can use your refund money to buy a power bank that won’t get all super crispy, such as the Belkin 10000mAh. Belkin is a reliable name for electronic accessories, and most importantly, isn’t known for bursting into flames.