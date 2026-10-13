Ethan Winters Has a Familiar Face in Resident Evil: Biohazard Fan Film

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil adaptation is currently in theaters, but another smaller adaptation is also arriving this month from a former Walking Dead star.

Chandler Riggs Stars As Ethan Winters in Biohazard Short Film

and here we go. my short film BIOHAZARD hits youtube this wednesday, 10/14. can’t wait for y’all to see it. check out my exclusive interview with @IGN from the link in my bio for all the info.



any resident evil 7 fans here? pic.twitter.com/ESt20l3cMq — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) October 12, 2026

Chandler Riggs has grown up quite a bit since his long run as Carl on The Walking Dead came to a close, but now the actor is attaching himself to another beloved franchise.

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Riggs has been working on a short film called Biohazard that adapts some of the most iconic moments from the open hours of Resident Evil: Biohazard. The short film runs roughly 20 minutes and debuts on YouTube this week.

Riggs plays Ethan Winters in the unofficial short film and will offer Resident Evil fans a closer look at the characters face than they got during the original game, which was almost entirely in the first-person from Ethan’s perspective, aside from a few segments.

According to Riggs the short film was aiming to release before Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil adaptation hit theaters, but things didn’t quite come together in time to hit that goal. Instead, the short film debuts on October 14.

Riggs spoke with IGN about the project and shared details about the process around deciding to show Ethan’s face and how to handle that aspect of the adaptation:

“We’re trying to do so much else super faithful and true to the game, but this is a huge aspect that we are breaking from it. But there isn’t really another good way to tell [the story] in a live-action format. I was going back and forth like ‘Okay, could we do first person the whole time? Could we avoid getting his face in or anything?’ But the more we went back and forth on it, the more I was like, ‘I mean, if we are going to do this and are going to appeal to a wider audience — more than just the people who played the games — then we’re going to have to break those rules. It was very intimidating. Hopefully people are okay with it.”

The teaser trailer is definitely high-quality and it looks like a faithful adaptation with strong acting and a good sense of building suspense. It should be very exciting to watch the whole short film later this week and see how film and gaming fans react to the this take on the franchise.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Resident Evil and video game movie news and updates.

The Biohazard short film will be available on YouTube starting October 14, 2026.