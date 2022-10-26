Ettitude’s Cult-Fave, Crazy-Comfy Bamboo Sheets Are 20% Off RN

I’m a Taurus, which means that 1) I’m perfect, obviously, and 2) as an earthbound creature built to revel in the sensory delights of the worldly realm, I live, laugh, love to sleep, lounge, recline, cuddle, and do other in-bed things that I don’t feel need to be elaborated upon. As someone truly committed to absolutely optimizing comfort, slumber, and sex, I’ve found that bedsheets are not merely a necessity, but a life essential that should be selected carefully—invested in, really. I have my flannel sets for winter, sateen for spring, linen and percale sets for summer, and soft-brushed jersey for fall.

Last year, I finally got a set of bamboo sheets, and they are truly a game-changer. Not only are they super soft, with a lightweight weave that feels like a heaven-sent cross between well-worn-in sateen and jersey, but they also somehow hit the perfect balance of cozy and cooling. I’d genuinely use the word “buttery” to describe them. More on that in a sec.

Ettitude is one of the most eco-friendly bedding brands out there, and its bamboo sheets—in addition to being really, really, really ridiculously good-looking—are perfect examples of how sustainable bedding doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality. They’re made of an exclusive, silky (and, of course, sustainable) CleanBamboo™ sateen fabric that, at a thread count of 300, feels like 1,000 thread count thanks to its ultra-soft weave, and they’re naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-regulating. Like silk, it even helps to de-frizz your hair when you sleep on bamboo pillowcases.

Why won’t we shut up about Ettitude? It’s simple: Right now the brand’s bedding bundles are 20% off, so if you’re thinking of making the switch or gifting a sheet set to an individual you’re sleeping with who needs a serious bedding upgrade (and while you’re at it, help them get their mattress off the floor), now’s the time.

So, which bundle is the move? (All are available in tons of colors—personally, I’m feeling classic white, “Canyon,” or “Slate.”) If you’re bamboo-curious and on a budget, start with the basic bedding bundle—a throuple of two pillowcases and a fitted sheet which will caress your face and partially clothed bod and show you what the good life is all about.

Are you a duvet-focused type who wants to make your bed a visual focal point? Snag the Top It Off Bundle, with a bamboo duvet cover and pillowcase set in Ettitude’s “dreamy, nature-inspired hues.”

If you’re ready to go all in, get the Signature Bedding Bundle, which features Ettitude’s best-selling duvet cover, fitted and flat sheets, and two pillowcases.

Bamboo sheets are everything you want them to be for year-round optimal comfort, and I’m addicted now. As a bedding connoisseur, I didn’t think I had much room to be impressed by a new fabric finish—but bamboo sheets are, in my opinion, the GOAT. I’m a sweaty one, and when I’ve got my bamboo bois on the bed, somehow I never wake up in a pool of my own perspiration even in the most hellish weeks of summer—yet, on chillier nights, they don’t have that chill-inducing touch when you slip in, which frankly, I don’t want unless there are ice cream trucks outside. Feel me?

As you probably know, bamboo grows ultra-fast and is considered a top-notch renewable material (growing bamboo uses 500 times less water than growing a comparable amount of cotton), so you can also rest easy feeling like a good person and a personal reverser of climate change when you’re sleeping on bamboo sheets. Ettitude offers an annual Impact Report outlining its adherence to its commitment to sustainability. We love transparency in this bed.

Stock your linen closet with bamboo, and you’ll never go back.

Grab bamboo bedding bundles for 20% off right now over at Ettitude.

