Eufy Just Launched a Smart Hub Screen to Dethrone Alexa, and It’s Kind of Gorgeous?

Er, yeah. I’ve never thought of a smart hub—you know, those disembodied screens that run your smart home devices and answer your dumb, spontaneous trivia questions—as something that could be beautiful. Whether it was Amazon Alexa or the Google Nest Hub, it was just functional. At best, it’d just disappear into its surroundings.

Well, now eufy has gone and launched the Smart Display E10, and my, my, my. It’s a looker.

a smart hub not tied to a big tech company

Given that eufy has expanded its range of smart home devices quite widely over the years, the eufy Smart Display E10 is designed to sync easily with eufy security cameras, doorbells, smart locks, and robot vacuums.

Not everyone is wild about tying themselves even further into the Echo or Google Assistant ecosystems, so if you’ve rigged up your home with a bunch of eufy smart devices, which have a reputation for generally being quite good, then this new smart hub display is worth a look.

Live video streams from camera devices connected to the Smart Display E10, such as a security cam or video doorbell, are delivered to the display’s screen within three seconds, at least according to eufy. For when you want to get a security-guard-style look at your property, you can view as many as four live video feeds at the same time on the 8″, 1280×800-pixel touchscreen.

There’s 8GB of internal storage, with support for a microSD card up to 512GB. Normally it plugs into a wall outlet, but it holds enough juice in its internal rechargeable battery to keep running for 24 hours if there’s a power outage.

Eufy says the Smart Display E10 ships in “late June.” Seeing as how we’re already in the second half of June, I’d amend that to “any day now.” The retail price is $200 and you can preorder it now, but if you use code WS24T87A01W1, you’ll save 15%, making it $170.