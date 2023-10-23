The People Dropping Serious Cash on Outfits For Europe’s Biggest Fetish Party

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany.

Picture the scene: It’s 30°C, you’re dressed head-to-toe in latex, and you’re wandering through the streets of Berlin. You’re not alone, though, there’s 20,000 other people doing the same. Some are dressed as foxes, some as puppies and one as a motocross rider. No, this isn’t a weird dream, this is Folsom Europe, Europe’s largest fetish festival.

In September 2023, we attended the festival’s 20th edition with photographers Till Milius and Anton Roentz to capture the wide variety of leather, uniform and masked looks at the festival. And with such a vast array of DIY inventiveness on show, we desperately wanted to know the answer to one burning question: How much did it cost to make that outfit? For privacy reasons, all of our interviewees preferred to talk to us using aliases or first-names only.

Hallobiker, 59

Hallobiker. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“This is the tenth time I’ve been to Folsom. I spent about £600 on my outfit and I think it looks really cool. It fits tightly and makes me stand out.”

William, 40

Left: William. Right: A typical scene at Folsom. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“It’s my third time at Folsom. I travelled here from Amsterdam. My outfit costs £2,500 – the most expensive part was the pants, they cost £850.”

Thorsten, 54, and Marc, 46

Thorsten and Marc grab a refreshment. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

Marc: “We’ve been here over ten times, and we always meet friends from the fetish scene. I wanted to come in a full rubber outfit today, but I opted for lycra because of the heat. This one wasn’t that expensive, maybe £170.”

Marc. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

Thorsten: “It’s so nice to see people living it up under a clear sky. My outfit was pretty cheap, it must’ve been under £100. I also wanted to wear leather originally, but it was just too hot.”

Sam, 27

Sam. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“It’s my first time at Folsom and I have to say, I’m a bit overwhelmed. I spent about £50 on my outfit all in all. My favourite bits are the choker and the nipple chain.”

Okami, 35, and LabWolf, 37

Okami and Labwolf, which are their puppy names. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

LabWolf: “Our outfits cost about £500.”

A closer look at Okami and Labwolf’s outfits. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

Okami: “We had to wait a while for the latex masks – they’re quite in demand right now and there’s many suppliers.”

Niclas, 26

Niclas. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“I spent £230 on my outfit. It’s my third time here and it always feels like

Pride, but kinkier.”

Leo, 44

Leo. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“It’s my first time at Folsom and I spent £400 on my outfit.”

Mittens, 26

Mittens, their puppy name. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“Everything all together cost over £400. It’s my first time here and I couldn’t help but notice a lot of people are in chains. I also saw someone getting peed on.”

Laurent, 61

Laurent. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“It’s my first time here, and I spent about £1,700 on my look.”

Ingolf, 64

Ingolf. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“My outfit has something royal about it. I spent about £250 on it. I’m actually not that into fetish stuff, but I like to dress up and watch people. And today, there’s quite some eye-catching stuff around here.”

Armin, 23

Armin, whose puppy name is Kami. Photo: Till Milius and Anton Roentz

“I came all the way from Austria to attend Folsom. Here, we can all be free. Everyone can express themselves however they want. I spent about £600 on my outfit.”