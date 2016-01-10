Europe’s Nightclubs Are Facing A New Enemy: Gentrification

Apparently Europe’s nightclubs are not profiteering from the renaissance of electronic music we currently live in.

Taking data compiled by Resident Advisor, the Economist published an eyebrow-raising news story on the decline of the discotheque, especially ones that formed in disused banks, warehouses and power plants that populated post-Berlin Wall Europe.

The map above charts the European venues that have shuttered their doors as of January 2016. The main cause? Gentrification. “Between 2001 and 2011,” reports the Economist, “the number of discotheken in the Netherlands fell by 38%. In Britain there were 3,144 clubs in 2005 but only 1,733 ten years later, says the Association of Licensed Multiple Retailers; in 2015 revenues were £1.2 billion ($1.7 billion), down from £1.5 billion in 2010. In Berlin, although the number of music venues has been stable at about 350 (120 of which are clubs), several long-established night spots have closed their doors.

The article cites club owners Eelko Anceaux of Amsterdam’s De Marktkantine and Dimitri Hegemann, a founder of Berlin’s Tresor who lament the loss of unused space, sky-rocketing real estate, and the emergence of “yuppie families” who call in noise complaints.

The article also blames a more “abstemious” generation. A young American living in London “gripes” that “drinks are really expensive.” She also takes to task how some of the male clientele can be “douchebags.” The final nail in the coffin? The rise of music festivals that are creeping in on the nightclub’s audience. “‘Many people are saving up to go to two big festivals a year, rather than clubbing each month,’ thinks Iason Chronis, a DJ. The economies of scale of big festivals, in which a captive audience splurges on food and drink, make it easier for festival organisers to book big DJs such as Calvin Harris or Jamie xx. This, in turn, makes it harder for clubs to afford them.”

Though the last claim is a bit like saying DIY punk venues are shuttering because they can’t book Green Day, it’s still unavoidable that gentrification is harming nightclub culture, with some venues now operating a restaurant / flea market by day, nightclub by night model to please the community and keep their clientele. Helping to ensure the rights of nightclubs too are newly appointed “night mayors,” that lobby on behalf of after-hour establishments.