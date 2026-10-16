Eva Elfie Unlocks the Gates of ‘Fairyland’ in Her Dark and Exciting Debut Electronic Single (Exclusive Song Premiere + Interview)

The journey of life can bring us many new beginnings, and Eva Elfie stands at the precipice of one right now. Today, the former adult actress is launching a brand new career in electronic music. We here at VICE/Noisey are privileged to premiere her debut single, “Fairyland”.

Carefully crafted with hypnotic beats and precise rhythms reminiscent of retro House music, “Fairyland” is a forceful first showing from Elfie. It builds from an ethereal intro, passes through a dark vortex, and lands squarely in the center of an enchanted rave.

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But make no mistake, this is only a prologue. You can feel it in your bones. When the voyage ends, you crave more. Don’t worry. Elfie knows, and she has plans to satiate that desire.

Taking some time out to chat with us in honor of her new musical adventure, Elfie shared a little about her inspirations, her creativity, and what fans can expect in the near future. Hear her debut single, “Fairyland” above, and scroll on to read our exclusive interview.

Eva Elfie x Vice/Noisey exclusive interview

Noisey: Hello Eva! Thank you for taking the time to speak with us. It’s really exciting to be premiering your debut single! How are you feeling now that the big day is actually here?!

Eva: “Exciting and stressful! There is a lot to do, and you know, the first time is always stressful… I’m a perfectionist, and my actual release date was moved several times. But there’s no limit to perfection, so I’ve decided to finally let it out.“

Tell me a little about “Fairyland” and what inspired you to create this track?

“It’s a glimpse into my universe and the dark fairy tale I wanted to create. Treat it as the first chapter of a journey I’m taking you on. I didn’t want to overwhelm the listener, so I kept it simple and minimal, just enough to give you a taste of my world.“

Photo by Nina Hawkins

How long have you been making music?

“Actually, already for two years. I’d been making music, working on my DJ sets, and creating my own world.“

Are there any specific artists who you would say have had significant influence on your sound?

“Old KAS:ST releases heavily influenced my path to my first release. I find a lot of influence in French electronic music, which helped me to shape my own sound and world.“

Eva Elfie has more music on the horizon

Photo by Nina Hawkins

Did your adult content/film industry career, in any way, prepare you for this new musical journey?

“My past/adult career gave me the freedom for my hobby, which turned into me pursuing my musical career. You know, some people have alter-ego, I have an alter-career.“

Finally, I know that fans will be desperate for more after they hear “Fairyland”. Can you tease anything that might be on the horizon for you, like other new music or shows…?

“Be ready for my next release, ‘Body’, which will guide you more deeply into my world!“

[All photos by Nina Hawkins / courtesy of Gold Atlas PR]